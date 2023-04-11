|
Item 06 a): CV of Michael Boddenberg
Michael Boddenberg
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1959
|
Nationality:
|
German
|
Occupation:
|
Finance Minister of the State of Hesse
|
Place of residence:
|
Frankfurt am Main
|
Education:
|
|
1978
|
|
Abitur (school-leaving exam) in Siegburg (North Rhine-Westphalia)
|
1983
|
|
Master craftsman's certificate in butchery
|
Professional career:
|
|
1984
|
- 1990
|
Member of the management team of Mainfrost Tiefkühlkost GmbH
|
1989
|
- 2009
|
Head of the private school J. A. Heyne GmbH & Co.KG in Frankfurt
|
1993
|
- 1999
|
Voluntary member of the City Council of the City of Frankfurt am Main
|
1995
|
- 2002
|
Managing Director and shareholder of Fleischfeinkost Schäfer GmbH
|
Since 1999
|
Member of the State Parliament of Hesse
|
2001
|
- 2009
|
Secretary General and Managing Director of the CDU in Hesse
|
2004
|
- 2009
|
Economic policy spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group
|
2009
|
- 2014
|
Hesse Minister for Federal Affairs and representative of the state to the federal
|
|
|
government
|
2014
|
- April 2020
|
Head of the CDU parliamentary group in the state parliament of Hesse
|
2014 to present
|
Managing Director and shareholder of J. A. Heyne GmbH & Co.KG
|
|
|
(note: stepped down from management when he became a cabinet member)
|
Since April 3, 2020
|
Finance Minister of the State of Hesse
Membership of statutory supervisory boards:
-
Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Frankfurt am Main (member of the Supervisory Board)
-
Hessische Staatsweingüter GmbH, Kloster Eberbach (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
-
Central Cooperative of the European Meat Trade (Zentrag), Frankfurt am Main (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
1
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:
-
Member of the Supervisory Board of Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, Frankfurt am Main/Erfurt (2nd Vice-Chairman)
Other activities:
-
Butchers' guild of Frankfurt/Darmstadt/Offenbach (member of the Executive Board)
2
Disclaimer
Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 541 M
3 840 M
3 840 M
|Net income 2023
|
306 M
332 M
332 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
8 279 M
8 979 M
8 979 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,5x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 444 M
4 820 M
4 820 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,59x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 211
|Free-Float
|39,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|48,10 €
|Average target price
|54,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,3%