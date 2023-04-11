Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:37:43 2023-04-11 am EDT
47.87 EUR   -0.48%
09:18aFraport : Invitation and Agenda Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
09:18aFraport : Confirmed Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022
PU
09:18aItem 05 : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Item 06 a): CV of Michael Boddenberg

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Michael Boddenberg

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG

Personal details:

Year of birth:

1959

Nationality:

German

Occupation:

Finance Minister of the State of Hesse

Place of residence:

Frankfurt am Main

Education:

1978

Abitur (school-leaving exam) in Siegburg (North Rhine-Westphalia)

1983

Master craftsman's certificate in butchery

Professional career:

1984

- 1990

Member of the management team of Mainfrost Tiefkühlkost GmbH

1989

- 2009

Head of the private school J. A. Heyne GmbH & Co.KG in Frankfurt

1993

- 1999

Voluntary member of the City Council of the City of Frankfurt am Main

1995

- 2002

Managing Director and shareholder of Fleischfeinkost Schäfer GmbH

Since 1999

Member of the State Parliament of Hesse

2001

- 2009

Secretary General and Managing Director of the CDU in Hesse

2004

- 2009

Economic policy spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group

2009

- 2014

Hesse Minister for Federal Affairs and representative of the state to the federal

government

2014

- April 2020

Head of the CDU parliamentary group in the state parliament of Hesse

2014 to present

Managing Director and shareholder of J. A. Heyne GmbH & Co.KG

(note: stepped down from management when he became a cabinet member)

Since April 3, 2020

Finance Minister of the State of Hesse

Membership of statutory supervisory boards:

  • Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Frankfurt am Main (member of the Supervisory Board)
  • Hessische Staatsweingüter GmbH, Kloster Eberbach (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
  • Central Cooperative of the European Meat Trade (Zentrag), Frankfurt am Main (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)

1

Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:

  • Member of the Supervisory Board of Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, Frankfurt am Main/Erfurt (2nd Vice-Chairman)

Other activities:

  • Butchers' guild of Frankfurt/Darmstadt/Offenbach (member of the Executive Board)

2

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FRAPORT AG
09:18aFraport : Invitation and Agenda Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
09:18aFraport : Confirmed Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022
PU
09:18aItem 05 : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
09:18aItem 06 A) : CV of Michael Boddenberg
PU
09:18aItem 06 B) : CV of Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff
PU
09:18aItem 06 C) : CV of Kathrin Dahnke
PU
09:18aItem 06 D) : CV of Dr. Margarete Haase
PU
09:18aItem 06 G) : CV of Frank Peter Kaufmann
PU
09:18aItem 06 H) : CV of Lothar Klemm
PU
09:18aItem 06 F) : CV of Mike Josef
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 541 M 3 840 M 3 840 M
Net income 2023 306 M 332 M 332 M
Net Debt 2023 8 279 M 8 979 M 8 979 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 444 M 4 820 M 4 820 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
EV / Sales 2024 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 211
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 48,10 €
Average target price 54,00 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Martin Glock Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG26.41%4 820
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-3.33%30 114
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED7.26%5 538
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.1.68%4 624
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.04%4 209
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG21.95%3 589
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer