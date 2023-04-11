|
Item 06 b): CV of Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff
Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1968
|
Nationality:
|
German
|
Occupation:
|
City Treasurer and department head for finance, investments, and personnel
|
|
of the City of Frankfurt
|
Place of residence:
|
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
|
Education:
|
|
1989 - 1994
|
Studies in physics in Frankfurt and Heidelberg
|
1997
|
Doctorate awarded (Dr. rer. nat.)
|
Professional career:
|
|
1997 - 2000
|
Researcher at the Technical University of Munich in Garching
|
2000 - 2003
|
Software Consultant at Framesoft AG Software Applications
|
2003 - 2009
|
Freelance work as a software specialist
|
2009 - 2021
|
Software specialist, business consultant, and department head at various
|
|
Deutsche Telekom AG companies
|
Since September 9,
|
City Treasurer and department head for finance, investments, and personnel
|
2021
|
of the City of Frankfurt
Membership of statutory supervisory boards:
-
Mainova AG (member of the Supervisory Board)
-
Messe Frankfurt GmbH (member of the Supervisory Board)
-
Stadtwerke Frankfurt am Main Holding GmbH (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
-
Stadtwerke Verkehrsgesellschaft Frankfurt am Main mbH (member of the Supervisory Board)
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:
-
DomRömer GmbH (Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
-
FIZ Frankfurter Innovationszentrum Biotechnologie GmbH (member of the Supervisory Board)
-
Gateway Gardens Projektentwicklungs-GmbH (member of the Supervisory Board)
-
Sportpark Stadion Frankfurt am Main Gesellschaft für Projektentwicklungen mbH (member of the Supervisory Board)
1
-
Harbor and commercial operations of the City of Frankfurt (member of the Operations Commission)
-
Frankfurt's municipal daycare activities (member of the Operations Commission)
-
Frankfurt's municipal child, youth and family aid (member of the Operations Commission)
-
Frankfurt am Main municipal drainage services (member of the Operations Commission)
-
Frankfurt am Main - Höchst municipal clinics (member of the Operations Commission)
-
Frankfurt am Main adult education center (member of the Operations Commission)
Other activities:
-
FinTech Community Frankfurt GmbH (deputy member of the Advisory Board)
2
|
