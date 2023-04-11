|
Item 06 c): CV of Kathrin Dahnke
Kathrin Dahnke
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1960
|
Nationality:
|
German
|
Occupation:
|
Independent corporate consultant
|
Place of residence:
|
Bielefeld
|
Education:
|
|
1978 - 1984
|
Abitur (school-leaving exam) at Geschwister-Scholl Gymnasium in Melsungen,
|
|
followed by training as a business interpreter and studies in business
|
|
administration at the University of Göttingen, business administration graduate
|
Professional career:
|
|
1985 - 1989
|
Head of the Finance department, Beiersdorf AG, Hamburg
|
1989 - 1997
|
Associate Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at Westdeutsche Landesbank,
|
|
Düsseldorf
|
1998 - 2004
|
Managing Director, Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Duderstadt
|
2005 - 2014
|
Director of Finance, from 2010 CFO at DMG Mori Seiki Aktiengesellschaft,
|
|
formerly GILDEMEISTER AG, Bielefeld
|
2014 - 2019
|
Member of the Management Board of Wilh. Werhahn KG, Neuss
|
2020 - 2021
|
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of OSRAM Licht AG, Munich
|
2021 - 2022
|
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Membership of statutory supervisory boards:
-
B. Braun SE, Melsungen (member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee)
-
Knorr-BremseAG, Munich (member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee)
-
Jungheinrich AG, Hamburg (member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee)
-
Aurubis AG, Hamburg (member of the Supervisory Board and of the Audit Committee, Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee)
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:
none
Other activities:
none
2
