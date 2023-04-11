Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:38:20 2023-04-11 am EDT
47.92 EUR   -0.38%
09:18aFraport : Invitation and Agenda Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
09:18aFraport : Confirmed Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022
PU
09:18aItem 05 : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Item 06 d): CV of Dr. Margarete Haase

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Margarete Haase

Personal details:

Year of birth:

1953

Nationality:

Austrian

Occupation:

Independent corporate consultant

Place of residence:

Ebersberg

Education:

1973 - 1979

Graduates with a degree in business administration from the Vienna University

of Economics and Business (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien)

1982 - 1984

Thesis on "Origins of the Japanese Management System"

1998 - 1999

Harvard Business School (Executive Education Program) in Boston

Professional career:

1979

Kapitalbeteiligungs AG, Vienna, analyst, corporate valuations

1983

RZB-Leasing GmbH, Vienna, head of department, special leasing / financial

transactions

1986

CIS Information Systems / Comdisco, Geneva, regional director, sales,

refinancing

1987 - 1990

Daimler Benz AG, Stuttgart, director of leasing control, director of investments

for North and South America

1995 - 2000

Daimler Benz AG, Munich, Amsterdam, Dublin

Divisional manager for sales financing at Deutsche Aerospace AG, member of

management of Fokker Flugzeugleasing / Absatzfinanzierunggesellschaft

(aircraft leasing / sales financing) for Airbus

2000 - 2002

DaimlerChrysler AG, Stuttgart, divisional manager for Group financial planning

and management

2002 - 2006

DaimlerChrysler AG, Berlin, Commercial manager of engine plant in Berlin

2006 - 2007

DaimlerChrysler AG, Stuttgart, Director Corporate Audit Europa

2007 - 2009

Daimler Financial Services AG, Berlin, member of the Board of Management

April 2009 - April 2018 Deutz AG, Cologne, member of the Board of Management

Membership of statutory supervisory boards:

  • ams OSRAM AG (Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board)
  • Marquard & Bahls AG (Member of the Supervisory Board)

1

Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:

  • ING Groep N.V. and ING Bank N.V. Amsterdam (Member of the Supervisory Board, Chairwoman of the Audit Committee)

Other activities:

none

2

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FRAPORT AG
09:18aFraport : Invitation and Agenda Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
09:18aFraport : Confirmed Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022
PU
09:18aItem 05 : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
09:18aItem 06 A) : CV of Michael Boddenberg
PU
09:18aItem 06 B) : CV of Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff
PU
09:18aItem 06 C) : CV of Kathrin Dahnke
PU
09:18aItem 06 D) : CV of Dr. Margarete Haase
PU
09:18aItem 06 G) : CV of Frank Peter Kaufmann
PU
09:18aItem 06 H) : CV of Lothar Klemm
PU
09:18aItem 06 F) : CV of Mike Josef
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 541 M 3 840 M 3 840 M
Net income 2023 306 M 332 M 332 M
Net Debt 2023 8 279 M 8 979 M 8 979 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 444 M 4 820 M 4 820 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
EV / Sales 2024 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 211
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 48,10 €
Average target price 54,00 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Martin Glock Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG26.41%4 820
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-3.33%30 114
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED7.26%5 538
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.1.68%4 624
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.32.04%4 209
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG21.95%3 589
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer