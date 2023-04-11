|
Item 06 d): CV of Dr. Margarete Haase
Dr. Margarete Haase
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1953
|
Nationality:
|
Austrian
|
Occupation:
|
Independent corporate consultant
|
Place of residence:
|
Ebersberg
|
Education:
|
|
1973 - 1979
|
Graduates with a degree in business administration from the Vienna University
|
|
of Economics and Business (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien)
|
1982 - 1984
|
Thesis on "Origins of the Japanese Management System"
|
1998 - 1999
|
Harvard Business School (Executive Education Program) in Boston
|
Professional career:
|
|
1979
|
Kapitalbeteiligungs AG, Vienna, analyst, corporate valuations
|
1983
|
RZB-Leasing GmbH, Vienna, head of department, special leasing / financial
|
|
transactions
|
1986
|
CIS Information Systems / Comdisco, Geneva, regional director, sales,
|
|
refinancing
|
1987 - 1990
|
Daimler Benz AG, Stuttgart, director of leasing control, director of investments
|
|
for North and South America
|
1995 - 2000
|
Daimler Benz AG, Munich, Amsterdam, Dublin
|
|
Divisional manager for sales financing at Deutsche Aerospace AG, member of
|
|
management of Fokker Flugzeugleasing / Absatzfinanzierunggesellschaft
|
|
(aircraft leasing / sales financing) for Airbus
|
2000 - 2002
|
DaimlerChrysler AG, Stuttgart, divisional manager for Group financial planning
|
|
and management
|
2002 - 2006
|
DaimlerChrysler AG, Berlin, Commercial manager of engine plant in Berlin
|
2006 - 2007
|
DaimlerChrysler AG, Stuttgart, Director Corporate Audit Europa
|
2007 - 2009
|
Daimler Financial Services AG, Berlin, member of the Board of Management
April 2009 - April 2018 Deutz AG, Cologne, member of the Board of Management
Membership of statutory supervisory boards:
-
ams OSRAM AG (Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board)
-
Marquard & Bahls AG (Member of the Supervisory Board)
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:
-
ING Groep N.V. and ING Bank N.V. Amsterdam (Member of the Supervisory Board, Chairwoman of the Audit Committee)
Other activities:
none
2
Disclaimer
Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 541 M
3 840 M
3 840 M
|Net income 2023
|
306 M
332 M
332 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
8 279 M
8 979 M
8 979 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,5x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 444 M
4 820 M
4 820 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,59x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 211
|Free-Float
|39,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|48,10 €
|Average target price
|54,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,3%