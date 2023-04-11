Item 06 e): CV of Harry Hohmeister

|
Personal details:
Year of birth:
1964
Nationality:
German
Occupation:
Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (responsible for "Global
Markets and Network")
Place of residence:
Reit im Winkl
Education:
1983 - 1988
Abitur (school-leaving exam), military service, training as an air transport management
assistant at Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Professional career:
1988 - 1995
Planning and development of the European fleet and flight schedules;
reorganization of the Distribution and Marketing Division - Deutsche Lufthansa AG
1996 - 1999
Vice President Network Planning - Deutsche Lufthansa AG
2000 - 2004
Various executive functions, including responsibility of the company's airlines in
Germany, Belgium and the UK - Thomas Cook Airlines
2005 - 2008
Chief Network & Distribution Officer - SWISS International Air Lines AG
2009 - 2015
Chief Executive Officer (Chairman of the Management Board) - SWISS
International Air Lines AG
2013 - 2015
Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (responsible for "Group
Airlines, Logistics and IT")
2016 - 2022
Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (responsible for
"Commercial Passenger Airlines")
since 2022
Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (responsible for "Global
Markets and Network")
Responsibility for the coordination of network planning, commercial offer design,
revenue management, worldwide sales and distribution as well as global stations
for all passenger airlines of the Lufthansa Group