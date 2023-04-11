Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Item 06 f): CV of Mike Josef

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Mike Josef

Personal details:

Year of birth:

1983

Nationality:

German

Occupation:

City councillor, department head for planning, housing und sports and elected Lord

Mayor of the City of Frankfurt am Main

Place of residence:

Frankfurt am Main

Education:

1999

Secondary school leaving certificate at Albert-Einstein-Realschule in Ulm-

Wiblingen

2002

Advanced technical college entrance qualification at Fachoberschule in Neu-Ulm

2003 - 2004

Studied social work at the University of Applied Sciences Frankfurt am Main

2004 - 2010

Studied political science, history and law at the Goethe University Frankfurt;

graduated as Diplom-Politologe (political scientist)

Professional career:

2011 - 2016

Organising Secretary at the DGB in South-East Hesse

2016 - 2021

City councillor, department head for planning and housing

Since Sept. 9, 2021

City councillor, department head for planning, housing und sports

As of May 12, 2023

Lord Mayor of the City of Frankfurt am Main

Membership of statutory supervisory boards:

  • Member of the Supervisory Board of ABG FRANKFURT HOLDING Wohnungsbau- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of Messe Frankfurt GmbH
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of Nassauische Heimstätte Wohnungs- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH

Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:

  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bäderbau Frankfurt GmbH & Co. KG
  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BäderBetriebe Frankfurt GmbH
  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dom Römer GmbH

1

  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gateway Gardens Projektentwicklungs-GmbH
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of HFM Managementgesellschaft für Hafen und Markt mit beschränkter Haftung
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of KEG Konversions-Grundstücksentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of Rebstock Projektgesellschaft mbH
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of Sportpark Stadion Frankfurt am Main Gesellschaft für Projektentwicklungen mbH

Other activities:

none

2

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
