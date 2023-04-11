|
Item 06 f): CV of Mike Josef
Mike Josef
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1983
|
Nationality:
|
German
|
Occupation:
|
City councillor, department head for planning, housing und sports and elected Lord
|
|
Mayor of the City of Frankfurt am Main
|
Place of residence:
|
Frankfurt am Main
|
Education:
|
|
1999
|
Secondary school leaving certificate at Albert-Einstein-Realschule in Ulm-
|
|
Wiblingen
|
2002
|
Advanced technical college entrance qualification at Fachoberschule in Neu-Ulm
|
2003 - 2004
|
Studied social work at the University of Applied Sciences Frankfurt am Main
|
2004 - 2010
|
Studied political science, history and law at the Goethe University Frankfurt;
|
|
graduated as Diplom-Politologe (political scientist)
|
Professional career:
|
|
2011 - 2016
|
Organising Secretary at the DGB in South-East Hesse
|
2016 - 2021
|
City councillor, department head for planning and housing
|
Since Sept. 9, 2021
|
City councillor, department head for planning, housing und sports
|
As of May 12, 2023
|
Lord Mayor of the City of Frankfurt am Main
Membership of statutory supervisory boards:
-
Member of the Supervisory Board of ABG FRANKFURT HOLDING Wohnungsbau- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
-
Member of the Supervisory Board of Messe Frankfurt GmbH
-
Member of the Supervisory Board of Nassauische Heimstätte Wohnungs- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:
-
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bäderbau Frankfurt GmbH & Co. KG
-
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BäderBetriebe Frankfurt GmbH
-
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dom Römer GmbH
1
-
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gateway Gardens Projektentwicklungs-GmbH
-
Member of the Supervisory Board of HFM Managementgesellschaft für Hafen und Markt mit beschränkter Haftung
-
Member of the Supervisory Board of KEG Konversions-Grundstücksentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH
-
Member of the Supervisory Board of Rebstock Projektgesellschaft mbH
-
Member of the Supervisory Board of Sportpark Stadion Frankfurt am Main Gesellschaft für Projektentwicklungen mbH
Other activities:
none
2
Disclaimer
Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 541 M
3 840 M
3 840 M
|Net income 2023
|
306 M
332 M
332 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
8 279 M
8 979 M
8 979 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,5x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 444 M
4 820 M
4 820 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,59x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 211
|Free-Float
|39,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|48,10 €
|Average target price
|54,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,3%