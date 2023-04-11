Advanced search
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
2023-04-11
47.92 EUR   -0.37%
Fraport : Invitation and Agenda Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
Fraport : Confirmed Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022
PU
Item 05 : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
Item 06 g): CV of Frank Peter Kaufmann

04/11/2023
Frank-Peter Kaufmann

Personal details:

Year of birth:

1948

Nationality:

German

Occupation:

Member of the State Parliament of Hesse, graduate physicist

Place of residence:

Dietzenbach

Education:

1966 - 1970

Studies physics at the Goethe University in Frankfurt am main, graduating

with a degree

Professional career:

1970 - 1972

Academic work in theoretical physics

1972 - 1983

Work in the university administration, lastly as head of the planning

department of the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main

1984 - 1989

First municipal councilor, responsible for finance, social affairs, and municipal

utilities in Dietzenbach (Offenbach county)

1989 - 1993

First district councilor of Offenbach district as head of department for youth,

social affairs, environment, traffic, and health

April 5, 1995

Enters the Hesse Landtag (state parliament) for the first time

1998 - 2008

Parliamentary Secretary of the BÜNDNIS 90 / DIE GRÜNEN caucus and long-

standing member of the economics and budget committee of the Hesse

Landtag as well as on the financial controlling sub-committee

2009 - 2016

Chair of the Financial Controlling sub-committee of the Hesse Landtag

Since 2008

Group chairman of the GRÜNEN caucus in the regional assembly

Since 2011

Honorary Associate of the Regionalverband Regional Authority

Membership of statutory supervisory boards:

none

Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:

none

Other activities:

none

1

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
