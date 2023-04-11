Item 06 g): CV of Frank Peter Kaufmann

Member of the State Parliament of Hesse, graduate physicist

Studies physics at the Goethe University in Frankfurt am main, graduating

Work in the university administration, lastly as head of the planning

department of the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main

First municipal councilor, responsible for finance, social affairs, and municipal

First district councilor of Offenbach district as head of department for youth,

Enters the Hesse Landtag (state parliament) for the first time

Parliamentary Secretary of the BÜNDNIS 90 / DIE GRÜNEN caucus and long-

standing member of the economics and budget committee of the Hesse

Landtag as well as on the financial controlling sub-committee

Chair of the Financial Controlling sub-committee of the Hesse Landtag

Since 2008