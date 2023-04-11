|
Item 06 g): CV of Frank Peter Kaufmann
Frank-Peter Kaufmann
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1948
|
Nationality:
|
German
|
Occupation:
|
Member of the State Parliament of Hesse, graduate physicist
|
Place of residence:
|
Dietzenbach
|
Education:
|
|
1966 - 1970
|
Studies physics at the Goethe University in Frankfurt am main, graduating
|
|
with a degree
|
Professional career:
|
|
1970 - 1972
|
Academic work in theoretical physics
|
1972 - 1983
|
Work in the university administration, lastly as head of the planning
|
|
department of the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main
|
1984 - 1989
|
First municipal councilor, responsible for finance, social affairs, and municipal
|
|
utilities in Dietzenbach (Offenbach county)
|
1989 - 1993
|
First district councilor of Offenbach district as head of department for youth,
|
|
social affairs, environment, traffic, and health
|
April 5, 1995
|
Enters the Hesse Landtag (state parliament) for the first time
|
1998 - 2008
|
Parliamentary Secretary of the BÜNDNIS 90 / DIE GRÜNEN caucus and long-
|
|
standing member of the economics and budget committee of the Hesse
|
|
Landtag as well as on the financial controlling sub-committee
|
2009 - 2016
|
Chair of the Financial Controlling sub-committee of the Hesse Landtag
|
Since 2008
|
Group chairman of the GRÜNEN caucus in the regional assembly
|
Since 2011
|
Honorary Associate of the Regionalverband Regional Authority
Membership of statutory supervisory boards:
none
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:
none
Other activities:
none
Disclaimer
Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 541 M
3 840 M
3 840 M
|Net income 2023
|
306 M
332 M
332 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
8 279 M
8 979 M
8 979 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,5x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 444 M
4 820 M
4 820 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,59x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 211
|Free-Float
|39,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|48,10 €
|Average target price
|54,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,3%