|
Item 06 h): CV of Lothar Klemm
Lothar Klemm
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1949
|
Nationality:
|
German
|
Occupation:
|
Former Secretary of State of Hesse, independent attorney
|
Place of residence:
|
Neuberg
|
Education:
|
|
1968
|
Studies law at Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main,
|
|
graduating after passing the first and second state examinations in law
|
Professional career:
|
|
1978
|
Practicing attorney and notary
|
1994 - 1995
|
Hesse Minister for Economic Affairs, Transport, Technology, and European
|
|
Affairs
|
1995 - 1999
|
Hesse Minister for Economic Affairs, Transport, and Regional Development
Membership of statutory supervisory boards:
-
Dietz AG (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:
-
EEBC European Electrical Bus Company GmbH, Frankfurt (Non-executive Director)
Other activities:
-
Arbeitsmarkt- und Beschäftigungsförderung des Main-Kinzig-Kreises (Chairman of the Advisory Board)
|
