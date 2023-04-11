|
Item 06 i): CV of Sonja Wärntges
Sonja Wärntges
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1967
|
Nationality:
|
German
|
Occupation:
|
CEO of DIC Asset AG, Frankfurt am Main
|
Place of residence:
|
Frankfurt am Main
|
Education:
|
|
1987
|
Abitur (school-leaving exam)
|
1987 - 1992
|
Degree in economics at the Technical University of Braunschweig and the
|
|
University of Hanover
|
Professional career:
|
|
1992 - 1995
|
Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungs-und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart
|
1996 - 1996
|
Price Waterhouse GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und
|
|
Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf
|
1996 - 2003
|
GHH-RAND Schraubenkompressoren GmbH, Oberhausen
|
2003 - 2004
|
MAC Mode GmbH & Co KGaA, Wald/Rossbach, commercial director
|
2004 - 2004
|
Freelance work as a consultant/interim finance/IT manager
|
2005 - 2011
|
C&A Group, Düsseldorf, head of the Financial Services Center
|
2011 - 2013
|
DIC Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co KGaA, Frankfurt, member of the
|
|
Management Board, CFO
|
since 06/2013
|
DIC Asset AG, Frankfurt am Main, member of the Management Board, CFO
|
from 10/2017
|
DIC Asset AG, Frankfurt am Main, CEO and CFO
Membership of statutory supervisory boards:
-
DIC Real Estate Investment GmbH & Co. KGaA, Frankfurt am Main (Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board)
-
VIB Vermögen AG, Neuburg an der Donau (Member of the Supervisory Board)
-
BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG, Ingolstadt (Member of the Supervisory Board)
1
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:
none
Other activities:
none
2
|
