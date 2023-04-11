Advanced search
Item 06 j): CV of Prof. Dr.-Ing. Katja Windt

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Katja Windt

Personal details:

Year of birth:

1969

Nationality:

German

Occupation:

Member of the Managing Board of SMS group GmbH (responsible for

Worldwide Service Business including Electrical and Automation and the

Digital Business)

Place of residence:

Bremen, Düsseldorf (secondary residence)

Education:

1988 - 1995

Studies in Mechanical Engineering (specialization: Production

Technology), Leibniz University of Hannover

1995 - 2000

Doctorate (Dr.-Ing.) at the Institute of Production Systems and

Logistics (IFA); Leibniz University of Hannover

Professional career:

2001 - 2007

Head of Department at the Bremen Institute for Production and

Logistics (BIBA)

2008 - 2009

Associate Professor of Global Production Logistics, Jacobs University

Bremen (since November 2022: Constructor University)

2009 - 2018

Full Professor of Global Production Logistics, Jacobs University Bremen

(since November 2022: Constructor University)

January 2013 - January 2014

Provost and Managing Director, Jacobs University Bremen gGmbH

February 2014 - January 2018

President and Managing Director, Jacobs University Bremen gGmbH

since January 2018

Member of the Managing Board of SMS group GmbH, CDO

since February 2018

Honorary Professorship for Global Production Logistics, Constructor

University Bremen (formerly: Jacobs University Bremen)

Membership of statutory supervisory boards:

  • Deutsche Post AG, Bonn (Member of the Supervisory Board)

Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises:

  • Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş., Istanbul (since July 2022)

1

Other activities:

  • Bundesvereinigung Logistik (BVL) e.V. (Member of the Executive Board until May 2023)

2

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
