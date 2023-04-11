Item 06 j): CV of Prof. Dr.-Ing. Katja Windt

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Katja Windt
|
Personal details:
|
|
Year of birth:
|
1969
|
Nationality:
|
German
|
Occupation:
|
Member of the Managing Board of SMS group GmbH (responsible for
|
|
Worldwide Service Business including Electrical and Automation and the
|
|
Digital Business)
|
Place of residence:
|
Bremen, Düsseldorf (secondary residence)
|
Education:
|
|
1988 - 1995
|
Studies in Mechanical Engineering (specialization: Production
|
|
Technology), Leibniz University of Hannover
|
1995 - 2000
|
Doctorate (Dr.-Ing.) at the Institute of Production Systems and
|
|
Logistics (IFA); Leibniz University of Hannover
|
Professional career:
|
|
2001 - 2007
|
Head of Department at the Bremen Institute for Production and
|
|
Logistics (BIBA)
|
2008 - 2009
|
Associate Professor of Global Production Logistics, Jacobs University
|
|
Bremen (since November 2022: Constructor University)
|
2009 - 2018
|
Full Professor of Global Production Logistics, Jacobs University Bremen
|
|
(since November 2022: Constructor University)
|
January 2013 - January 2014
|
Provost and Managing Director, Jacobs University Bremen gGmbH
|
February 2014 - January 2018
|
President and Managing Director, Jacobs University Bremen gGmbH
|
since January 2018
|
Member of the Managing Board of SMS group GmbH, CDO
|
since February 2018
|
Honorary Professorship for Global Production Logistics, Constructor
|
|
University Bremen (formerly: Jacobs University Bremen)
Membership of comparable German and foreign oversight bodies of commercial enterprises: