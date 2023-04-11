Item 07: Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement Fraport AG and Fraport Facility Services GmbH (Draft)

This document is a convenience translation of the German original. In case of discrepancy

between the English and German versions, the German version shall prevail

Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement

between

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, represented by … hereinafter the "controlling company"

and

Fraport Facility Services GmbH, represented by …

hereinafter the "controlled company"

controlling company and controlled company hereinafter collectively the "parties"

Preamble

The controlling company is a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) based in Frankfurt am Main and entered in the commercial register of the Frankfurt am Main District Court under HRB 7042.

The controlled company is a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) based in Frankfurt am Main and entered in the commercial register of the Frankfurt am Main District Court under HRB 126925. The controlling company is the sole shareholder of the controlled company and holds all voting rights from the controlled company's shares.

In regard to the existing financial integration of the controlled company into the corporate structure of the controlling company, the following domination and profit and loss transfer agreement is being concluded in order to establish a tax group relationship within the