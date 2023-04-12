Item 1: Explanations

This document is a convenience translation only. The German version is decisive.

Explanations on Agenda Item 1

In regard to Agenda Item 1 - Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the approved consolidated financial statements, the combined management report of the Company and of the Group for the 2022 fiscal year, the report of the Supervisory Board and the explanatory report of the Executive Board on the information stipulated in Section 289a and Section 315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB) - no resolution is required from the Annual General Meeting, as the Supervisory Board approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements drawn up by the Executive Board in accordance with Section 172 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) on March 13, 2023; according to Section 172 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the annual financial statements have therefore been adopted.