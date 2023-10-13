NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan has placed Fraport shares on "Negative Catalyst Watch" status and expects rather bad news on the occasion of the announcement of the quarterly figures on November 7. The price target was lowered from 51 to 47 euros and the rating was left at "Neutral". Given the delayed recovery in traffic at Frankfurt, the high level of debt and the strong share price performance so far this year, she is now more cautious on the airport operator, analyst Elodie Rall wrote in a study available Friday./edh/ajx

Original study published: 12.10.2023 / 23:14 / BST

First disclosure of original study: 13.10.2023 / 00:15 / BST

