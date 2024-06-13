FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport continued to increase in May. The airport operator Fraport counted 5.5 million passengers, around seven percent more than a year earlier, as the MDax-listed company announced on Thursday. Due to the very early Whitsun vacations, flights to southern European countries were already in high demand in May. However, passenger numbers are still almost twelve percent below the level before the coronavirus pandemic in May 2019.

In the first quarter, strikes at Lufthansa and at airport passenger checkpoints slowed down the trend. Many flights were also canceled at times due to snow and ice. Despite this, the number of passengers at Germany's largest aviation hub increased by more than a tenth to 12.5 million. In April, Fraport counted 5.1 million passengers. For the current year, Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte in Frankfurt continues to expect 61 to 65 million./niw/stk