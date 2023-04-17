Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport increases significantly

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport picked up significantly with the start of the Easter travel season, despite a one-day strike. Airport operator Fraport counted nearly 4.3 million passengers at Germany's largest aviation hub in March, a good 860,000 more than in February, it said in Frankfurt on Monday. Without the public sector strike day, it would have been about 160,000 passengers more, it said. Compared to March 2022, which was still marked by the Corona pandemic, the increase amounted to 45.4 percent. At the same time, passenger traffic was still 23.5 percent lower than in March 2019, the year before the Corona pandemic.

In the cargo business, freight and airmail volumes declined again in March. At 163,581 tons, it was 7.9 percent lower than a year earlier and 17.7 percent lower than before the Corona crisis in March 2019./stw/men