DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - After new sticking actions of the Last Generation at the airports of Düsseldorf and Hamburg, the German Police Union demands a revision of the security concepts. "It is catastrophic for aviation security that the climate stickers managed to get onto the runway at Düsseldorf Airport. This should not have happened," the union's national chairman, Heiko Teggatz, told the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" on Thursday.

"The airport operator is responsible there. In times like these, it's not enough to secure airports with fences and barbed wire on which you can just put a mat and then climb over it." At both Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports, he said, there was a failure to revise the security concept after the attacks by climate change activists at Berlin Airport. "Security must no longer be allowed to fail because of costs," Teggatz demanded./pa/DP/ngu