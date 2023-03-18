Transport ministers want to end chaos at air passenger checks

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Shortly before the Easter vacations, the transport ministers of the German states will discuss smoother passenger checks at airports next week. The states have proposed to the federal government that airports be given responsibility for security checks, the chairman of the conference of transport ministers, North Rhine-Westphalia's head of department Oliver Krischer (Greens), told the German Press Agency in Düsseldorf. The federal government has now cleared the way for this in principle.

At the two-day conference in Aachen in the middle of the week (March 22-23), the state of affairs will be discussed. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) will also attend the conference, Krischer said.

In the past years - except in Bavaria - the federal government was basically responsible for passenger controls at the airports. In the years of the Corona pandemic, however, it became clear that the structures of the federal police were not able to cope with the onslaught of passengers. This had led to unpleasant scenes and long waiting times, especially during vacation periods. Changes are now possible so that such situations do not have to occur in the future, Krischer said.

The Frankfurt airport operator Fraport has already been managing the deployment of private security forces itself since the turn of the year; the German Federal Police still provides security supervision. Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Hanover and Stuttgart airports, among others, have also expressed interest in managing passenger checks themselves, the chairman of the Conference of Transport Ministers reported.

In addition to the 49-euro ticket, numerous other topics are on the agenda. Among other things, cities need more freedom of action in the designation of speed 30 zones and in the financing of public transport. An alliance of 400 cities is demanding more flexibility, Krischer said.

Now that the Bundestag has created the legal basis for a 49-euro ticket, numerous other issues remain to be clarified in the VMK, Krischer said. In the tariff structure around the Deutschland-Ticket, he said, it would also be desirable to have procedures that are as uniform as possible - for example, in the case of the student ticket or the question of how to deal with bicycle transport.

The 49-euro ticket is to be valid on local public transport throughout Germany from May 1. The plan is to offer a subscription that can be booked digitally and can be canceled monthly. The Deutschlandticket does not actually allow other people, animals or bicycles to travel with the ticket - but in some regions, the transport associations want to allow this or offer special additional tickets that are then only valid there./beg/DP/zb