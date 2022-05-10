Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/10 03:19:56 am EDT
49.42 EUR   -2.98%
02:40aTravel demand helps Fraport's Q1 sales but war hurts profits
RE
01:21aTravel demand helps Fraport's Q1 sales but war hurts profits
RE
05/09Fraport to rethink Russian airport stake if it's used against Ukraine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travel demand helps Fraport's Q1 sales but war hurts profits

05/10/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany airport operator Fraport reported better-than-expected sales on Tuesday as travel demand boomed in the first quarter, but it posted lower-than-expected profits after a writedown related to its St. Petersburg subsidiary.

Fraport said its earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 75% to 70.7 million euros ($74.77 million), below the 85 million euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

This was because it had to write down 48.2 million euros on a loan connected with its minority-owned St. Petersburg subsidiary due to increased default risk amid the war in Ukraine, Fraport said.

The company added it was also impacted by the effects of rising prices as well as the latest COVID-19 wave in China and reduced airspace capacity because of the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Fraport's revenue rose 40% to 539.6 million euros, above analysts' average forecast for 515.8 million euros, as passenger figures soared at airports across the group amid the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions.

"Despite the Omicron virus variant and new geopolitical uncertainties, a significantly higher number of people are travelling by air again," Chief Executive Stefan Schulte said in a statement, adding Fraport was sticking with 2022 targets.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FRAPORT AG
02:40aTravel demand helps Fraport's Q1 sales but war hurts profits
RE
01:21aTravel demand helps Fraport's Q1 sales but war hurts profits
RE
05/09Fraport to rethink Russian airport stake if it's used against Ukraine
RE
05/04German aviation sees Russian oil embargo as manageable -Handelsblatt
RE
04/26FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/26FRAPORT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/22FRAPORT : ESG Fact Book 2021_EN
PU
04/14FRAPORT AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/14FRAPORT : Monthly Traffic Results Frankfurt Airport MAR 2022
PU
04/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, GSK, Twitter, Blackrock, Walmart...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 865 M 3 018 M 3 018 M
Net income 2022 141 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 7 467 M 7 866 M 7 866 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 706 M 4 958 M 4 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 17 781
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 50,94 €
Average target price 60,17 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG-13.92%4 958
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.61%27 687
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.19.58%4 104
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-6.72%4 047
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.34%2 738
ENAV S.P.A.9.82%2 547