    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:46:51 2023-02-20 am EST
50.42 EUR   -1.68%
10:35aTravelers can book control time slots at Frankfurt Airport
DP
02/17Verdi brings German air traffic to a standstill in many areas
DP
02/17A dozen flights instead of over 1000 at Frankfurt Airport
DP
Travelers can book control time slots at Frankfurt Airport

02/20/2023 | 10:35am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A new service is being offered on a trial basis at Frankfurt Airport to avoid long waits at passenger and carry-on baggage checks. Since Monday, travelers can book a suitable time slot free of charge, the airport and the companies Clear and Copenhagen Optimization announced Monday.

Fraport infrastructure manager Sascha König welcomed the new service, which will be available during peak hours. "In the medium term, the data will help us better manage passenger flows in front of security checkpoints. The more passengers use the product, the greater the effect." Initially, the results from the test run will be evaluated, a company spokesman added.

Passengers with a booked window can pass through the checkpoint on an extra lane at the specified time. Airport operator Fraport took over the organization of the control lanes from the Federal Police at the beginning of the year. According to the providers, the technology is already offered at 16 airports in Europe and North America. These include Berlin, Munich and JFK in New York./ceb/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
