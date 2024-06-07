FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A bomb was found on the grounds of Frankfurt Airport on Friday. According to the police, it is a phosphorus bomb that was discovered during construction work. Incendiary bombs containing white phosphorus were used on a large scale during the Second World War. The bomb was to be detonated in a controlled manner in the late afternoon or evening. A radius of around 1000 meters around the site was closed. Neither air traffic nor the roads around the airport have been affected so far, a spokesman said. There have been no evacuations./sat/DP/stw
World War II bomb found during construction work at Frankfurt Airport
