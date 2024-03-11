Caxias do Sul, March 11, 2024. Frasle Mobility (Fras-le S.A. - B3: FRAS3) discloses its results for the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) and twelve months of 2023 (2023). The Company`s Financial Information is consolidated in accordance with international standards IFRS - International Financial Reporting Standards and monetary vales are expressed in Reais, unless otherwise indicated. Comparisons are made with the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and twelve months of 2022 (2022).

HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated Net Revenue was R$ 741.3 million in 4Q23, 0.7% down from 4Q22, and reached R$ 3.4 billion in 2023, 10.8% up from 2022.

Revenues from the International Market¹ amounted to US$ 37.0 million in 4Q23, 22.3% down from 4Q22. In 2023 full year, it amounted to US$ 246.1 million, which is 8.1% up from 2022.

Gross Margin was 27.3% in 4Q23, 2.0 percentage points down from 4Q22. In full year 2023, gross margin was 33.6%, 4.1 percentage points up from 2022.

EBITDA amounted to R$ 113.1 million in 4Q23, 34.5% up from 4Q22 and reached R$ 667.2 million in 2023, accounting for 47.3% of growth when compared to 2022. EBITDA margin was 15.3% in 4Q23, which is 4.0 percentage points up from that of 4Q22. ADJUSTED EBITDA was R$ 664.7 million in 2023, accounting for a margin of 19.6%.

Net margin was 12.7% in 4Q23, 7.9 percentage points up from 4Q22. In full year 2023, net margin was 11.5%, which is 4,8 percentage points up from the previous year.

Investments2 were R$ 59.6 million in 4Q23 and amounted to R$ 133.7 million in 2023, 25.6% up from 2022.