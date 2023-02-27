Advanced search
    FRAS3   BRFRASACNOR0

FRAS-LE S.A.

(FRAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:52 2023-02-27 pm EST
10.79 BRL   +0.84%
02/16Transcript : Aml Juratek Limited, Fras-Le Europe B.V., Fras-le S.A. - M&A Call
CI
2022Fras Le S A : Institutional Presentation 3Q22
PU
2022Transcript : Fras-le S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fras le S A : Institucional Presentation

02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

4Q | 2022

ri.fras-le.com.br

IMPORTANT INFORMATION_

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on

Management's beliefs and assumptions, as well as on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information on our current intentions, beliefs or expectations, as well as those of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers.

The reservations as to forward-looking statements and information also include data on possible or presumed operating results, as well as any statements preceded, followed or including words such as "believes", "may", "will", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not performance guarantees; they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to

future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances which may or may not occur. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of the factors which will determine these results and figures are beyond our ability to control or predict.

2

FRAS-LE PROFILE

3

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

FRAS-LE PROFILE

*

RELATED-PARTIES COMMITEE

EXECUTIVE BOARD

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Abramo Randon

SUPERVISORY BOARD

Astor Milton Schmitt

Daniel Raul Randon

Valmir Pedro Rossi

Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado

Geraldo Santa Catharina

Mônica Pires da Silva

Wladimir Omiechuck

SÉRGIO DE CARVALHO

President and CEO Fras-le, CEO Randon Companies

ANDERSON PONTALTI

General Director

EDUARDO MANENTI VARGAS *

Business Director

Commercial Line

HEMERSON DE SOUZA

Business and M&A Director and IR Officer

GUILHERME RIGO ADAMI *

Business Director

Light Line

* Non-statutory

OVERVIEW

FRAS-LE PROFILE

2022 R$ 3.1 Bi

Net Revenue

+ 5,000

Employees

11 / 6 / 4

Industrial Plants / Warehouses /

Offices

Technology and Development

Centers

+ 120

Countries served

Data 2021

3

Joint Ventures

#1

Market

Leadership*

2

R&D Center and Proving

Ground

6

Awards

5

(*) Main Products

Disclaimer

Fras-le SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
