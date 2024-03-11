K E E P L I F E I N M O T I O N

INSTITUCIONAL PRESENTATION 4Q23|2023

FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE

FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE

Market

Employees

Countries

2023

Leadership*

served

664.7 M

(*) Main Products

R$

#1

+5,500

+125

Adjusted EBITDA

Industrial Plants / Warehouses /

19.6%

Commercial Offices /

Technology and Development Centers

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

11 / 9 / 4 / 2

2023

R$ 3.4 B

Net Revenue

~35% outsourced

M A R K E T D I S T R I B U T I O N

( 2 0 2 3 )

FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE

64%

88%

48.3%

63.6%

LIGHT LINE

AFTERMARKET

FRICTION

DOMESTIC

36% 12% 51.7% 36.4%

COMMERCIAL

OEM

NON-FRICTION

INTERNACIONAL

A

COMPANY

Far beyond a controlling group.

Being part of Randoncorp allows Frasle Mobility to achieve synergies, reach markets and offer advantages in various areas of its operation, which qualify results and value its entire chain of stakeholders.

FAR BEYOND A

CAPITAL GOOD COMPANY

FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE

AUTOMOTIVE

RETAIL

HOUSE OF BRANDS

INDUSTRY

WE'RE NOT

CAPITAL GOODS

AND SERVICES

Recurrence

One-Stop-Shop

House of Iconic and

Robust

Know-how

Linked to

Complete Portfolio of Auto

Desired Brands:

Distribution Platform

in Sourcing

Circulating Fleet

Parts and Solutions

Leaders in the Market

70 YEARS OF HISTORY!

FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE

A J O U R N E Y O F C O U R A G E A N D A C H I E V E M E N T S

1954

1971

1980/90

1996

2000/12

2017

2018

2019

2021

2023

PUBLIC STOCK

PURCHASE OF

OFFERING

CONTROL

BY RANDONCORP

ARGENTINA

EUROPE

FRANCISCO

STEDILE

CAXIAS DO SUL

USA

ASIA

PANAMERICAN

OUR OPERATIONS

OVERVIEW

FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE

Brazil

Latin America

North America

Europe

Asia

Caxias do Sul/RS:

Uruguay: Industrial Plant

Alabama/USA: Industrial

Netherlands: Distribution

China: Industrial Plant

Headquarter, Industrial Plant

Argentina: Industrial Plant,

Plant

Center

India: Industrial Plant

and RD& Center

Distribution Center

Michigan/USA: Sales

Germany: Sales Office

São Leopoldo/RS: Industrial

Chile: Sales Office

Office

Doncaster/UK: Distribution

Plant

Cartagena/Colombia:

Center

Joinville/SC: Industrial Plant

Distribution Center

Bradford/UK: Distribution

Sorocaba/SP: Industrial Plant

Bogotá/Colombia: Office

Center

Extrema/MG: Industrial Plant

Mexico: Sales Office

Belfast/UK: Distribution

and Distribution Center

Center

Osasco/SP: Development

Center and Head Office

LARGE PRODUCT

PORTFOLIO

FRASLE MOBILITY

PROFILE

FRICTION NON-FRICTION

BRAKE LININGS AND BRAKE PADS

PACKED LIQUIDS

ACTUATORS

FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

WHEEL HUBS

OTHER

FRICTION MATERIALS

BRAKE DISCS AND DRUMS

ENGINE

SUSPENSION

BRAKE LININGS AND BRAKE PADS

FOR LIGHT VEHICLES

