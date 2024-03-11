K E E P L I F E I N M O T I O N
INSTITUCIONAL PRESENTATION 4Q23|2023
2
STRATEGIC
DRIVERS
FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE
INNOVATION AND
MARKET
ESG
CAPITAL MARKET
OPERATING AND
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
AT A
GLANCE
FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE
Market
Employees
Countries
2023
Leadership*
served
664.7 M
(*) Main Products
R$
#1
+5,500
+125
Adjusted EBITDA
Industrial Plants / Warehouses /
19.6%
Commercial Offices /
Technology and Development Centers
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
11 / 9 / 4 / 2
2023
R$ 3.4 B
Net Revenue
~35% outsourced
4
AT A
GLANCE
M A R K E T D I S T R I B U T I O N
( 2 0 2 3 )
FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE
64%
88%
48.3%
63.6%
LIGHT LINE
AFTERMARKET
FRICTION
DOMESTIC
36% 12% 51.7% 36.4%
COMMERCIAL
OEM
NON-FRICTION
INTERNACIONAL
5
FRASLE MOBILITY
PROFILE
A
COMPANY
Far beyond a controlling group.
Being part of Randoncorp allows Frasle Mobility to achieve synergies, reach markets and offer advantages in various areas of its operation, which qualify results and value its entire chain of stakeholders.
6
FAR BEYOND A
CAPITAL GOOD COMPANY
FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE
AUTOMOTIVE
RETAIL
HOUSE OF BRANDS
INDUSTRY
WE'RE NOT
CAPITAL GOODS
AND SERVICES
Recurrence
One-Stop-Shop
House of Iconic and
Robust
Know-how
Linked to
Complete Portfolio of Auto
Desired Brands:
Distribution Platform
in Sourcing
Circulating Fleet
Parts and Solutions
Leaders in the Market
7
70 YEARS OF HISTORY!
FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE
A J O U R N E Y O F C O U R A G E A N D A C H I E V E M E N T S
1954
1971
1980/90
1996
2000/12
2017
2018
2019
2021
2023
PUBLIC STOCK
PURCHASE OF
OFFERING
CONTROL
BY RANDONCORP
ARGENTINA
EUROPE
FRANCISCO
STEDILE
CAXIAS DO SUL
USA
ASIA
PANAMERICAN
8
OUR OPERATIONS
OVERVIEW
FRASLE MOBILITY PROFILE
Brazil
Latin America
North America
Europe
Asia
Caxias do Sul/RS:
Uruguay: Industrial Plant
Alabama/USA: Industrial
Netherlands: Distribution
China: Industrial Plant
Headquarter, Industrial Plant
Argentina: Industrial Plant,
Plant
Center
India: Industrial Plant
and RD& Center
Distribution Center
Michigan/USA: Sales
Germany: Sales Office
São Leopoldo/RS: Industrial
Chile: Sales Office
Office
Doncaster/UK: Distribution
Plant
Cartagena/Colombia:
Center
Joinville/SC: Industrial Plant
Distribution Center
Bradford/UK: Distribution
Sorocaba/SP: Industrial Plant
Bogotá/Colombia: Office
Center
Extrema/MG: Industrial Plant
Mexico: Sales Office
Belfast/UK: Distribution
and Distribution Center
Center
Osasco/SP: Development
Center and Head Office
9
LARGE PRODUCT
PORTFOLIO
FRASLE MOBILITY
PROFILE
FRICTION NON-FRICTION
BRAKE LININGS AND BRAKE PADS
PACKED LIQUIDS
ACTUATORS
FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
WHEEL HUBS
OTHER
FRICTION MATERIALS
BRAKE DISCS AND DRUMS
ENGINE
SUSPENSION
BRAKE LININGS AND BRAKE PADS
10
FOR LIGHT VEHICLES
