  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Fraser and Neave, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F99   SG1T58930911

FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED

(F99)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:33:57 2023-05-05 am EDT
1.100 SGD   -1.79%
06:21aFraser And Neave : F&N Reports 1H2023 Financial Results (Presentation)
PU
06:21aFraser And Neave : (1.57mb)
PU
05/03Fraser and Neave's Profit Rises in Fiscal Q2
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fraser and Neave : F&N Reports 1H2023 Financial Results (Presentation)

05/05/2023 | 06:21am EDT
FINANCIALHIGHLIGHTS

for six months ended 31 March 2023 ("1H2023")

(Unaudited)

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this Presentation constitute "forward-looking statements", including forward-looking financial information. Such forward-

looking statements and financial information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual

results, performance or achievements of F&NL, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial information. Such forward-looking statements and financial information are based on numerous assumptions regarding F&NL's present and future business strategies and the environment in which F&NL will operate in the future. Because these statements and financial information reflect F&NL's current views concerning future events, these statements and financial information necessarily involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual future performance could differ materially from these forward-looking statements and financial information.

F&NL expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement or financial information contained in this Presentation to reflect any change in F&NL's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement or information is based, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and/or the rules of the SGX-ST and/or any other regulatory or supervisory body or agency.

This Presentation includes market and industry data and forecast that have been obtained from internal survey, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Industry publications, surveys and forecasts generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information. While F&NL has taken reasonable steps to ensure that the information is extracted accurately and in its proper context, F&NL has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon therein.

1. Unless specifically stated otherwise, all figures in this presentation are quoted in Singapore Dollars

2

2. Due to rounding, numbers in charts may not always add up to 100% or totals

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

1H2023 Financial Report (Unaudited)

$1,045.3M

(+ 3.5%)

REVENUE

$110.9M1

(+ 19.4%)

PAT

$105.8M

10.1%

(- 16.7%)

(- 245 bps)

PBIT

PBIT MARGIN

$55.0M

3.8 CTS

(- 19.8%)

(- 19.1%)

ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT2

EARNINGS PER SHARE2

Half-year ended 31 March 2023

1. Included a $27.1M fair value gain on the remeasurement of Cocoaland Holdings Bhd

3

2. Before fair value adjustment and exceptional items

FINANCIALANALYSIS

1H2023Revenue (by Business)

1H2022

$1,010.0m

KEY TAKEAWAYS

• Excluding forex, 1H2023 revenue grew 9%, driven by

growth in all business segments

• Beverages and Dairies Malaysia fueled revenue

growth

• Successful execution of festive campaigns and

new product launches supported Beer and Soft

Beverages

Dairies

P&P

Others

+ $35.3m (+ 3%)

F&B

+ 10%

(+0.2%)

- 5%

+ 5%

NM

Drinks growth

• Improved canned milk sales drove Malaysia's top-

line growth

1H2023

$1,045.3m

• Dairies Thailand impacted by lower export volumes

and unfavourable forex translation, despite higher

domestic sales

• Strong book distribution and retail sales drove P&P's

sales

• Others grew on the back of additional contribution

from Cocoaland

1H2023 Revenue

1H2022

1H2023

11% 4%

$1,010.0M

$1,045.3M

30%

Beverages

29%

30%

$1,045.3M

Dairies

59%

55%

P&P

11%

11%

55%

Others

1%

4%

Half-year ended 31 March 2023

• Beverages comprises Soft Drinks and Beer

4

P&P denotes Publishing & Printing

FINANCIALANALYSIS

1H2023Revenue (by Geography)

9%

20%

1H2023 Revenue

30%

$1,045.3M

(by Geography)

41%

1H2022

1H2023

$1,010.0M

$1,045.3M

Singapore

22%

20%

Malaysia

37%

41%

Thailand

33%

30%

Others

7%

9%

Half-year ended 31 March 2023

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Malaysia's revenue grew

  • Domestic market recovery, successful execution of festive campaigns and new product launches boosted Soft Drinks sales
  • Dairies higher revenue was supported by price increases and stronger export volume

Thailand's revenue was impacted by lower export volume and unfavourable forex translation

  • Domestic revenue grew, supported by higher selling prices

5

Disclaimer

Fraser and Neave Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:20:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer