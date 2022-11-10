Fraser and Neave : F&N Reports FY2022 Financial Results (Presentation)
11/10/2022 | 05:57am EST
FULL-YEAR FY2022 RESULTS
for full-year ended 30 September 2022 ("FY2022")
(Unaudited)
10 November 2022
Important notice
Certain statements in this Presentation constitute "forward-looking statements", including forward-looking financial information. Such forward-looking statements and financial information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of F&NL, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements and financial information. Such forward-looking statements and financial information are based on numerous assumptions regarding F&NL's present and future business strategies and the environment in which F&NL will operate in the future. Because these statements and financial information reflect F&NL's current views concerning future events, these statements and financial information necessarily involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual future performance could differ materially from these forward-looking statements and financial information.
F&NL expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement or financial information contained in this Presentation to reflect any change in F&NL's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement or information is based, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and/or the rules of the SGX-ST and/or any other regulatory or supervisory body or agency.
This Presentation includes market and industry data and forecast that have been obtained from internal survey, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Industry publications, surveys and forecasts generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information. While F&NL has taken reasonable steps to ensure that the information is extracted accurately and in its proper context, F&NL has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon therein.
1 Unless specifically stated otherwise, all figures in this presentation are quoted in Singapore Dollars
2 Due to rounding, numbers in charts may not always add up to 100% or totals
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FY2022 Financial Report (Unaudited)
$2,003.2M
$233.4M
11.7%
+ 6.6%
- 10.8%
- 228BPS
REVENUE
PBIT
PBIT MARGIN
$176.9M
$129.4M
8.9CTS
- 9.5%
- 10.9%
- 11.0%
PAT
ATTRIBUTABLE
EARNINGS PER
PROFIT1
SHARE1 (CENTS)
Full-year ended 30 September 2022
1. Before fair value adjustment and exceptional items
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS : Revenue
FY2022 Revenue
|
BY BUSINESS
+ 26%
+ 1%
+ 48%
$2,003.2m
$1,879.2m
- 3%
F&B
(+ 8%)
+ $124.1m (+ 7%)
FY2021
Beverages
Dairies
P&P
Others
FY2022
FY2022
FY2021
$2,003.2M
$1,879.2M
Beverages
28%
24%
Dairies
60%
63%
P&P
11%
12%
Others
1%
1%
Beverages comprises Soft Drinks and Beer
Full-year ended 30 September 2022
• P&P denotes Publishing & Printing
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Beverages fueled FY2022 revenue growth; lifted by higher Beer and Soft Drinks volumes, higher selling prices and strong 2H2022 performance
Beer sales almost doubled
Successful promotion campaigns, new product launches and economic recovery in Malaysia supported volume growth
Dairies revenue increased 1% due to the easing of lockdown measures, price adjustments, effective promotions and loyalty programmes
P&P revenue fell mainly due to poor 1H2022 performance on the impacts of COVID-19 restriction measures
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS : Revenue
FY2022 Revenue | BY GEOGRAPHY
FY2022 FY2021
$2,003.2M $1,879.2M
Singapore
22%
23%
Others 7% 7%
Thailand 33% 35%
Malaysia 38%35%
KEY TAKEAWAYS
All markets recorded top line growth
Domestic market recovery, successful festive campaigns and higher selling prices boosted soft drinks sales in Malaysia, despite reduced export orders
Dairies Malaysia's higher revenue was supported by price increases
Despite lower export volume, strong domestic and Indochina canned milk demand and increased selling prices drove Thailand's revenue growth in
FY2022
•
Beverages comprises Soft Drinks and Beer
Full-year ended 30 September 2022
•
P&P denotes Publishing & Printing
