Fraser and Neave, Limited is a Singapore-based company that is engaged in the production and sale of beverages and dairy products, and printing and publishing. The Company's geographical segments include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Its Food and Beverage (F&B) division produces, markets and sells soft drinks, beer, dairies, juices and ice cream. Its F&B brands include 100PLUS, F&N and F&N NUTRISOY for Soft Drinks, CHANG for Beer, F&N MAGNOLIA for Dairies, and F&N MAGNOLIA and F&N KING'S for Ice Cream. Its printing and publishing brands include Marshall Cavendish, Times Printers, Print Lab, Office & Schools Solutions, Times Distribution, Pansing, Times bookstores, Kaboom and GoGuru. The Company's subsidiaries include Emerald Brewery Myanmar Limited, F&N Foods Pte Ltd, F&N Creameries Group, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Group, Warburg Group and Yoke Food Industries Group.

Sector Food Processing