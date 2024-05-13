(Incorporated in Singapore)

Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual"), Fraser and Neave, Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "F&N Group") wishes to announce the following incorporation of subsidiaries in respect of the period reported on under Rule 705 of the Listing Manual (that is, for the first half-year ended 31 March 2024):

Incorporation of F&N International Market Sdn Bhd ("F&NIM")

F&NIM was incorporated in Malaysia on 6 February 2024 with total issued share capital of RM3 million (approximately $857,551) comprising 3 million shares. The Company holds a shareholding interest of 49.9% (or 1,497,000 shares) in F&NIM while the remaining 50.1% interest (or 1,503,000 shares) is held by Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (" F&NHB "). The nature of F&NIM's business is the export of dairy products, soft drinks and food products. The Company holds a 55.5% stake in F&NHB, which is listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. Incorporation of F&N Foods (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. ("F&NFC " )

The Company refers to its announcement dated 15 February 2024 on the entry by F&NFC into a land lease agreement for the purpose of setting up a dairy manufacturing facility in Cambodia (the " Previous Announcement "). Capitalised terms used hereinafter shall, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Previous Announcement.

As disclosed in the Previous Announcement, F&NFC was incorporated in Cambodia on 14 February 2024 with registered share capital of US$5.5 million (approximately $7,455,415) comprising 5.5 million shares. A wholly-owned subsidiary of F&NHB, F&NFC will be principally engaged in manufacturing, sale, marketing, distribution, import and export of dairy products, beverages, confectionery and food products.

The above transactions are not expected to have a material effect on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the F&N Group for the financial year ending 30 September 2024.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction other than through their shareholdings in the Company.

