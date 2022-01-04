Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Fraser and Neave, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F99   SG1T58930911

FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED

(F99)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fraser and Neave : Responses to Questions for F&N AGM

01/04/2022 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

438 Alexandra Road

Tel : (65) 6318 9393

#20-00 Alexandra Point

Fax : (65) 6271 0811

Singapore 119958

Website: www.fraserandneave.com

FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED

Company Registration No. 189800001R

Incorporated in Singapore

Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 January 2022

Response to a Substantial and Relevant Question

Q1. Given the unstable situation in Myanmar, what are the risks of doing business there in the near future?

There are inherent risks when investing and operating in emerging markets, including Myanmar. Last year, in addition to the volatile political landscape, businesses also had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an operating environment that a business cannot anticipate yet must be prepared for.

Having an experienced and effective operating team on the ground is ever more important. Fraser and Neave, Limited ("F&N" or the "Company", and together with our subsidiaries, the "Group") has decades of experience and knowledge of the Myanmar market, which we believe has great growth potential and remains of keen interest to the Group. Drawing upon the Group's experience, our brewery, which is owned and operated by our subsidiary, Emerald Brewery Myanmar Limited ("EBML"), delivered a creditable performance. EBML, an 80-20 joint venture between us and a local private enterprise, delivered strong topline growth and turned a profit (before foreign exchange losses) in just its second year of operation.

  • Amidst the ongoing health crisis and risks associated with the country, the Group expects supply chain challenges and currency volatility to continue. The Group will continue to adapt to the evolving situation in Myanmar, drawing on past experiences as well as working with our strategic partner, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, to meet the challenges of conducting business there.

By Order of the Board

Hui Choon Kit

Company Secretary

4 January 2022

Disclaimer

Fraser and Neave Limited published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 10:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED
05:29aFRASER AND NEAVE : Responses to Questions for F&N AGM
PU
2021Fraser and Neave Establishes $366 Million Commercial Bond Program
MT
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :establishment of a s$500,000,000 commercial paper programme
PU
2021FRASER AND NEAVE : Disclosure of Interest, Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholders..
PU
2021FRASER AND NEAVE : Disclosure of Interest, Changes in Interest of Director, CEO_Charoen Si..
PU
2021FRASER AND NEAVE : Disclosure of Interest, Changes in Interest of Director, CEO_Khunying W..
PU
2021FRASER AND NEAVE : Disclosure of Interest, Changes in Interest of Director, CEO_Khunying W..
PU
2021FRASER AND NEAVE : Disclosure of Interest, Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholders..
PU
2021FRASER AND NEAVE : Disclosure of Interest, Changes in Interest of Director, CEO_Charoen Si..
PU
2021Thailand's AWC targets luxury, long stays in tourism recovery
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 879 M 1 387 M 1 387 M
Net income 2021 140 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 510 M 377 M 377 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 2 064 M 1 525 M 1 523 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fraser and Neave, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Choon Kit Hui Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Chairman
Siripen Sitasuwan Independent Non-Executive Director
B. Jamalullail ibni Putra Jamalullail Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Ming Timothy Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED0.71%1 525
NESTLÉ S.A.1.40%386 933
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.51%92 026
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.00%53 707
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.67%44 237
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.00%40 572