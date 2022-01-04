Fraser and Neave : Responses to Questions for F&N AGM

There are inherent risks when investing and operating in emerging markets, including Myanmar. Last year, in addition to the volatile political landscape, businesses also had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an operating environment that a business cannot anticipate yet must be prepared for.

Having an experienced and effective operating team on the ground is ever more important. Fraser and Neave, Limited ("F&N" or the "Company", and together with our subsidiaries, the "Group") has decades of experience and knowledge of the Myanmar market, which we believe has great growth potential and remains of keen interest to the Group. Drawing upon the Group's experience, our brewery, which is owned and operated by our subsidiary, Emerald Brewery Myanmar Limited ("EBML"), delivered a creditable performance. EBML, an 80-20 joint venture between us and a local private enterprise, delivered strong topline growth and turned a profit (before foreign exchange losses) in just its second year of operation.