  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Fraser & Neave Holdings
  News
  Summary
    F&N   MYL3689OO006

FRASER & NEAVE HOLDINGS

(F&N)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-09-21
21.60 MYR   -1.37%
09/22FRASER & NEAVE : F&NHB Recognizes for Its Halal Achievements during MIHAS 2022
PU
09/12Fraser & Neave Plans to Grab Bigger Share in Global Halal Market
MT
08/04Fraser & Neave's Profit, Revenue Rise in Fiscal Q3
MT
Summary 
Summary

Fraser & Neave : F&NHB Recognizes for Its Halal Achievements during MIHAS 2022

09/22/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
F&NHB Recognizes for Its Halal Achievements during MIHAS 2022
Posted on 23rd September 2022Print
Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) is honoured to receive the Best Halal Achievement Award at MIHAS Awards 2022. The Best Halal Achievement Award recognises industry players who are continuously building up the halal industry to a global level actively, competitively and with excellence.

As a shariah-compliant company, this award is a valuable recognition for F&NHB's commitment to producing high-quality and Halal-compliant products that are trusted by Malaysians.

Disclaimer

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 03:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 490 M 983 M 983 M
Net income 2022 370 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 7 922 M 1 734 M 1 734 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 454
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart FRASER & NEAVE HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Fraser & Neave Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASER & NEAVE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,60 MYR
Average target price 25,86 MYR
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yew Hoe Lim Chief Executive Officer
Kah Shen Lai Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
B. Jamalullail ibni Putra Jamalullail Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Geo Lin Teo Director-Digital Solutions & Technology
Chwee Wan Chan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASER & NEAVE HOLDINGS-12.69%1 761
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY0.32%256 883
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.81%52 623
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.12%11 803
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED21.39%10 827
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED34.72%10 210