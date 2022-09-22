Fraser & Neave : F&NHB Recognizes for Its Halal Achievements during MIHAS 2022

Posted on 23rd September 2022 Print

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) is honoured to receive the Best Halal Achievement Award at MIHAS Awards 2022. The Best Halal Achievement Award recognises industry players who are continuously building up the halal industry to a global level actively, competitively and with excellence.

As a shariah-compliant company, this award is a valuable recognition for F&NHB's commitment to producing high-quality and Halal-compliant products that are trusted by Malaysians.