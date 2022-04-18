Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd
  News
  Summary
    F&N   MYL3689OO006

FRASER & NEAVE HOLDINGS BHD

(F&N)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-14
23.48 MYR   +3.62%
03/09FRASER & NEAVE BHD : F&N Rewards Children of Employees for Outstanding Achievements in School
PU
03/04Fraser & Neave Unit Begins Voluntary Winding Up
MT
02/25FRASER & NEAVE BHD : F&N Brings CNY Cheer to the Less Fortunate throughout Malaysia
PU
Fraser & Neave Bhd : Important Scam Alert

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Important Scam Alert
Posted on 18th April 2022Print

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) has been alerted of a scam where members of the public have received false invitation letters to participate in a procurement exercise for our manufacturing facility in Pulau Indah. The false letter carries the "Fraser & Neave Malaysia" name and instructs interested parties to deposit an amount of money to a local bank account to secure participation.

Please note that this is a scam intended to defraud the public as there is no such project by F&NHB at the moment. The false letter bears the F&N logo, a fake address and names of several people alleged to be senior personnel of F&N. None of these addresses, contact numbers and people have any affiliation with F&NHB.

F&NHB views this matter seriously and has lodged a report to the authorities. Meanwhile, F&NHB strongly urges the public to be vigilant regarding fraudulent messages.

If anyone has received message like this, or knows anyone who has, F&NHB advises that they:

  • DO NOT provide any personal details (e.g. bank account numbers.)
  • DO NOT make any payments
  • Contact the company through official channels to verify the facts

The company shall not be liable for any losses suffered by individuals or firms who did not take the necessary precautions in such cases.

In case of any doubt or for further information or clarification, please contact F&NHB immediately at [email protected]or 1800-88-1988.

Disclaimer

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
