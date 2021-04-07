Log in
Fraser & Neave Bhd : F&NHB Teamed Up with Key Industry Leaders to Improve Collection and Recycling of Packaging Waste in Malaysia

04/07/2021 | 01:02am EDT
F&NHB Teamed Up with Key Industry Leaders to Improve Collection and Recycling of Packaging Waste in Malaysia
Cognisant of the rising environmental impact from consumer packaging waste, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) teamed up with other key industry leaders in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector to tackle the situation with sustainability-centred solutions. The Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA) has been established to enable a voluntary, industry-led Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) group of like-minded companies to focus on boosting the value chain and significantly improve collection and recycling of post-consumer packaging.

The first alliance of its kind in the country, MAREA comprises 10 initial members, made up of (in alphabetical order) Coca-Cola Malaysia, Colgate-Palmolive Malaysia, Dutch Lady Milk Industries, Etika Group of Companies, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, Mondelēz International, Nestlé Malaysia, Spritzer, Tetra Pak Malaysia and Unilever Malaysia.

MAREA's goals will primarily revolve around enhancing collection, promoting the use of recycled and renewable materials as well as minimising post-consumer packaging leakage into the environment. MAREA is committed to collaborating with the Malaysian Government and other stakeholders interested in the matter to drive its goal of achieving circular economy solutions that are conducive to a cleaner and greener Malaysia.

Among the initial tasks to be undertaken by MAREA will be to strengthen public-private collaborations as well as drive consumer education and awareness on better packaging waste disposal. An incentive scheme will also be implemented via a pilot project where consumer packaging waste, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, used beverage cartons (UBC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and Flexible packaging will be collected and channeled to local recycling providers.

Read more at http://www.marea.com.my

Disclaimer

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
