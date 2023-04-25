Frasers Centrepoint Trust : FCT Hit A High Of 99.2% Committed Occupancy On The Back Of Improved Shopper Traffic And Robust Tenants' Sales

Improved financial performance in 1H2023

1H2023 gross revenue rose 6.5% year-on-year to $187.59 million on the back of higher occupancy, stronger turnover rents, positive rental reversion for new and renewed leases and higher atrium income4. With the higher revenue, NPI for 1H2023 increased 5.7% year-on-year to $137.96 million. Distribution to unitholders for 1H2023 was $104.68 million which is 0.3% higher year-on-year.

FCT's aggregate leverage as at 31 March 2023 stood at 39.6%5 (30 September 2022: 33.0%) and the

interest coverage ratio6 ("ICR") is 4.39 times (30 September 2022: 5.19 times). The increase in leverage was attributed to the increase in bank borrowings to finance the acquisitions of the effective 25.50% interest in NEX and the additional 10.00% interest in Waterway Point which were completed on 6 February 2023 and 8 February 2023, respectively. The Manager continues to exercise prudent capital management, with financing in place to refinance the borrowings due in FY2023. The Manager has increased the proportion of fixed interest rate borrowings to 76.4% from 73.2% as at 31 December 2022 to better manage interest rate risks. The year-to-dateall-in average cost of debt stood at 3.6%, compared with 3.5% as at 31 December 2022.

Improved portfolio occupancy, higher rental reversion on the back of improved shopper traffic and robust tenants' sales

The committed occupancy for the retail portfolio hit a high of 99.2%. The occupancy of Century Square increased to 96.8% from 88.7% after lease commitment was secured for the anchor cinema space. Overall, FCT's portfolio properties registered positive year-on-year growth in revenue and NPI of approximately 6%. 1H2023 average rental reversion for the retail portfolio was positive 1.9% on incoming versus outgoing basis and positive 4.3% on average-to-average basis, both of which are higher than the same period a year ago. The shopper traffic and tenants' sales growth in 1H20237 remained robust. Shopper traffic was 35.3% higher year-on-year and tenants' sales was 9.2% higher year-on-year.

The asset enhancement initiative ("AEI") at Tampines 1 is showing strong leasing traction, achieving more than 90%8 pre-commitment achieved prior the works commencement. The AEI at Tampines 1 is scheduled to complete in the third quarter of 2024.

Outlook

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (the "MTI") has maintained its GDP growth forecast for 2023 at "0.5 to

2.5 per cent"9, taking into account the global and domestic economic environment.

The MTI noted that the uncertainties in the global economy remain, and rising interest rates could have a larger-than-expected impact on global growth. Risks also remain given the geopolitical tensions among the global powers, and this could worsen supply disruptions, dampen consumer and business confidence, as well as global trade, according to the MTI.