Frasers Centrepoint Trust to divest Changi City Point for S$338 million and strengthen its financial position

Net proceeds to be utilised to repay loans with higher interest rates 1

FCT's pro forma aggregate leverage 2 to reduce from 40.2% to 37.1% post completion

to reduce from 40.2% to 37.1% post completion FCT's pro forma hedge ratio of fixed-interest rate loans 2 to improve from 63% to 73% post completion

SINGAPORE, 30 AUGUST 2023

Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management Ltd. ("FCAM"), the manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust ("FCT" and as manager of FCT, the "Manager"), is pleased to announce that HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, in its capacity as trustee of FCT (the "Trustee"), has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated third party, in relation to the proposed divestment of Changi City Point (the "Property" and the proposed divestment of the Property, the "Divestment") for a consideration of S$338.0 million in cash (the "Consideration"). Completion of the Divestment is expected to take place on 15 November 2023.

Mr Richard Ng, Chief Executive Officer of FCAM, said, "This Divestment is part of our strategic portfolio review to strengthen FCT's portfolio resilience and is in line with our long-term objective to create value for FCT's unitholders. The estimated net gain and capital gain are approximately S$10.9 million3 and S$20 million4, respectively.

This Divestment will also strengthen FCT's financial position5 through the lowering of its aggregate leverage, a reduction in average cost of borrowings for the nine-month period ended 30 June 2023 and an improvement in the hedge ratio of fixed-rate loans from 63% to 73%, each on a pro forma basis. On the portfolio performance attributes, following the Divestment, we expect uplifts in committed occupancy rate, average gross rent per square foot, tenants' sales per square foot and the average remaining lease tenure of the retail portfolio6. These put FCT in a stronger position to focus on our core suburban retail strategy going forward."

The Consideration was negotiated on a willing-buyer-willing-seller basis after taking into account the independent valuation7 of the Property at S$325.0 million as at 31 July 2023. The estimated net proceeds from the Divestment is approximately S$329.7 million, after accounting for the divestment fee, divestment related expenses and the transfer of tenants' security deposits. The Manager intends to utilise the net proceeds to repay loans with higher interest rates1 and reduce FCT's pro forma aggregate leverage2 from 40.2% to 37.1%.

Upon completion of the Divestment, FCT's retail portfolio will comprise nine retail properties, all located in the suburban regions of Singapore. FCT's retail property portfolio will have an aggregate net lettable area of approximately 2.7 million square feet with a strong focus on essential trades and services. The nine