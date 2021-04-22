Frasers Centrepoint Trust : FCT Reports 5.996 Cents DPU For 1H2021, Boosted By Acquisition Of ARF Portfolio

On the acquisition front, FCT will continue to explore opportunities in the pipeline of its Sponsor, Frasers Property Limited, and possible third-party opportunities that may present itself from time to time. FCT has ample financial capacity to take advantage of acquisition opportunities as and when they arise.

FCT to voluntarily adopt the Fair Tenancy Code of Conduct from 1 June 2021

On 26 March 2021, an industry-led Fair Tenancy Pro Tem Committee ("Pro Tem Committee") introduced the Code of Conduct (the "CoC") for Leasing of Retail Premises in Singapore, which sets out guidelines for the negotiation of lease agreements. The CoC will apply to all retail premises held under a lease agreement entered into on or after 1 June 2021, with a tenure of more than one year. The CoC aims to provide clarity on long-standing tenancy issues between landlords and retail tenants, and to establish industry norms on tenancy practices and terms. While the adoption of the CoC is currently on a voluntary basis, FCT has committed to adopt and abide by the CoC from the effective date of 1 June 2021. New leases in FCT's portfolio of malls with tenure exceeding one year commencing on or after 1 June 2021 will adopt the guidelines under the CoC. The Manager does not expect the impact of CoC adoption to be significant for this financial year. The Pro Tem Committee has also recommended to the Singapore government for compliance with the CoC to be made mandatory via legislation in due course.

Outlook

The Ministry of Trade and Industry ("MTI") has maintained Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2021 at 4.0% to 6.0%. MTI noted that the domestic COVID-19 situation remains under control and the vaccination programme is underway. The Singapore economy is also expected to see a gradual recovery over the course of 2021, although the outlook remains uneven across sectors.

FCT's portfolio shopper traffic has remained at between 60% and 70% of pre-COVID-19 levels. Total tenants' sales of the portfolio have generally recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels even though the recovery among various trade sectors remained uneven.

The Manager has announced on 19 March 2021 the proposed divestment of YewTee Point for S$220 million with completion targeted for 28 May 2021. The estimated net proceeds from the divestment is approximately S$219.9 million and the Manager intends to use the net sale proceeds to repay debt and lower FCT's gearing. Upon completion of the divestment, FCT's retail portfolio will comprise nine suburban retail properties: Causeway Point, Northpoint City North Wing (including Yishun 10 Retail Podium), Changi City Point, Waterway Point (FCT holds 40%-interest), Tiong Bahru Plaza, White Sands, Hougang Mall, Century Square and Tampines 1.

In the near-term, the Manager will focus on managing the operating and financial performance of FCT's portfolio, taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

About Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Frasers Centrepoint Trust ("FCT") is a leading developer-sponsored retail real estate investment trust ("REIT") and one of the largest suburban retail mall owners in Singapore with assets under management of approximately S$6.4 billion. FCT's current property portfolio comprises 10 retail malls and an office building located in the suburban regions of Singapore, near homes and within minutes to transportation amenities. The retail portfolio has approximately 2.3 million square feet of net lettable area with over 1,500 leases with a strong focus on providing for necessity spending, food & beverage and essential services.

The portfolio comprises Causeway Point, Northpoint City North Wing (including Yishun 10 Retail Podium), YewTee Point, Changi City Point, Waterway Point (40%-interest), Tiong Bahru Plaza, White Sands, Hougang Mall, Century Square and Tampines 1 and an office property (Central Plaza). FCT's malls enjoy stable and recurring shopper footfall supported by commuter traffic and residential population in the catchment.

