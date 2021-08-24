General Announcement::Frasers Centrepoint Trust Investor Presentation Slides
08/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Frasers Centrepoint Trust
Investor Presentation for
Citi-SGX-REITAS REITS / Sponsors Forum 2021 to be held virtually, from 25 August 2021 to 27 August 2021
Certain statements in this Presentation constitute "forward-looking statements", including forward-looking financial information. Such forward-looking statement and financial information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of FCT or the Manager, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and financial information. Such forward-looking statements and financial information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Manager's present and future business strategies and the environment in which FCT or the Manager will operate in the future. Because these statements and financial information reflect the Manager's current views concerning future events, these statements and financial information necessarily involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual future performance could differ materially from these forward-looking statements and financial information.
The Manager expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement or financial information contained in this Presentation to reflect any change in the Manager's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement or information is based, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and/or the rules of the SGX-ST and/or any other regulatory or supervisory body or agency. The value of Units in FCT and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units in FCT are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of their affiliates. An investment in the Units in FCT is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Unitholders of FCT should note that they have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of FCT may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
This Presentation contains certain information with respect to the trade sectors of FCT's tenants. The Manager has determined the trade sectors in which FCT's tenants are primarily involved based on the Manager's general understanding of the business activities conducted by such tenants. The Manager's knowledge of the business activities of FCT's tenants is necessarily limited and such tenants may conduct business activities that are in addition to, or different from, those shown herein.
This Presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of FCT. The past performance of FCT and the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of FCT and the Manager.
This Presentation includes market and industry data and forecast that have been obtained from internal survey, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Industry publications, surveys and forecasts generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information. While the Manager has taken reasonable steps to ensure that the information is extracted accurately and in its proper context, the Manager has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon therein.
This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
2
Amongthetop-10largest Singapore REITs (SREITs) by market capitalisation1
Included in key indices:FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index (Global Developed Index); FTSE ST REIT Index; MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index
Pure play on Singapore suburban retail sector
Acquisition of the AsiaRetail Fund portfolio in 2020 propelled FCT to becomeone of Singapore's largest suburban retail landlords
Current portfolio comprisesnine quality retail malls focused on providing Essential Services to mainly domestic catchment
Suburban malls were among thefirst to benefit fromrecovery as Singapore exited the Circuit Breaker in early June 2020 - FCT saw its tenants' sales recovering to pre-COVID levels soon after Phase 1 and Phase 2 reopening
1. Based on FCT's closing price of $2.42 on 31 July 2021, market capitalisation was approximately $4.1 billion
3
Current Singapore retail portfolio comprises9 quality suburban retail malls
Portfolio net lettable area of approximately2.2 million square feet
with more than 1,400 leases
Causeway Point (NLA: 419,626 sq ft)
Northpoint City NW* (NLA: 229,870 sq ft) Waterway Point (NLA: 388,241 sq ft)
Total assets under management of approximately$6.2 billion
Net lettable area (NLA) shown for the malls includes area for the Community/Sports Facilities Scheme (CSFS). NLA as at 30 June 2021
Tampines 1 (NLA: 268,504 sq ft)
Tiong Bahru Plaza (NLA: 214,708 sq ft)
Century Square (NLA: 211,283 sq ft)
White Sands (NLA: 150,375 sq ft)
Changi City Point (NLA: 208,399 sq ft)
Hougang Mall (NLA: 165,615 sq ft)
4
Large catchment
Our portfolio serves a combined 2.6 million1 catchment population
Connection to public transport
All our malls are well-located on or next to MRT stations and enjoy healthy occupancy and high recurring shopper traffic
Sustainable relevance
Proximity to homes and transport amenities makes
our malls ideal "last-mile" fulfilment hubs, especially with trend of "work-from-home"
1. Aggregate catchment population within 3km of each property in the portfolio. Population in overlapping areas are only counted once. Source: Cistri, 2021
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Frasers Centrepoint Trust published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:33:04 UTC.