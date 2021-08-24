General Announcement::Frasers Centrepoint Trust Investor Presentation Slides

Large catchment

Our portfolio serves a combined 2.6 million1 catchment population

Connection to public transport

All our malls are well-located on or next to MRT stations and enjoy healthy occupancy and high recurring shopper traffic

Sustainable relevance

Proximity to homes and transport amenities makes

our malls ideal "last-mile" fulfilment hubs, especially with trend of "work-from-home"

1. Aggregate catchment population within 3km of each property in the portfolio. Population in overlapping areas are only counted once. Source: Cistri, 2021