(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced this week and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Frasers Group PLC - Shirebrook, England-based owner of House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels retail chains - Founder Mike Ashley sells put options over 1.0 million shares on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. The options have a strike price of 820 pence per share and expiry of December 2023. They are worth GBP8.2 million at the strike price. A put option gives the buyer the right to sell shares at the strike price. Frasers shares are quoted at 798.00p on Wednesday. Separately, Frasers says Ashley's stake in Frasers is 73.13% as of Monday, up from 72.98% previously.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd - London-based infrastructure and private equity manager - James Livingston and Matthew Smith, co-heads of Private Equity, sell 195,000 shares in total at GBP4.40, worth GBP858,000, on Friday last week.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd - digital infrastructure investor - Chair & Co-Founder Steven Marshall buys 1.0 million shares at average 71.4 pence, worth GBP714,000. Doesn't say when purchases took place. Marshall now has 5.3 million shares, a 1.0% stake.

Standard Chartered PLC - London-based, Asia-focused bank - Tanuj Kapilashrami, head of Human Resources, sells 25,000 shares at GBP7.39, worth GBP184,675, on Monday.

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC - Portsmouth, England-based spend analytics and predictive analytics platform - Confirms Non-Executive Chair James Appleby buys 21.0 million shares at 0.5p, worth GBP105,000, as part of Rosslyn's GBP3.3 million equity raise earlier this month. Appleby now has 27.5 million shares, a 3.1% stake.

Oxford BioMedica PLC - Oxford, England-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization - Non-Executive Chair Roch Doliveux buys 36,130 shares at GBP2.74, worth GBP99,105, and Chief Executive Officer Frank Mathias buys 20,000 shares at GBP2.75, both on Wednesday. Oxford BioMedica on Wednesday says it is in exclusive negotiations with Institut Meriueux SA to buy ABL Europe, a pure-play European contract development and manufacturing organization, for EUR15 million in Oxford BioMedica shares.

Currys PLC - London-based electronics retailer - Senior Independent Non-Executive Director & Deputy Chair Tony DeNunzio buys 200,000 shares at 49p each, worth GBP98,000, on Tuesday.

