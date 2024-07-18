(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

* Investment Banking and Brokerage, energy shares lead broad gains

* UK wage growth in line with estimates

* Frasers shares jump as co reports higher annual profit

July 18 (Reuters) - London stocks rose on Thursday amid a raft of mixed corporate earnings, while investors parsed data that showed growth in British wages slowed but remained at levels that would be too high for the Bank of England to keep inflation at its 2% target.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.8%, set for its best day in two months, if gains hold. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.2%, as of 0709 GMT.

Data showed that average weekly earnings excluding bonuses - a key gauge of inflation pressure for the BoE as it considers whether to cut interest rates next month - grew by 5.7% in a three-month period ended May, compared with a year earlier.

Following the release of the data, money markets raised the odds of an interest rate cut next month at 39.1% from 30%. Consumer prices index figures on Wednesday showed inflation held at 2%, against expectations of 1.9% in June.

Heavyweight energy shares tracked oil prices higher to be among the top gainers in London, with a 1.4% climb.

On earnings front, Frasers jumped 7.6% to top the FTSE 100 after the British sportswear and apparel retailer reported a 13.1% rise in annual profit and forecast more growth in its new financial year.

It boosted the retail sector, which gained nearly 1%.

Diploma Plc was the top loser on FTSE 100 with a 3.1% decline after the technical products and services provider kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

Dunelm Group jumped 7.1% to the top of the FTSE 250 after the homewares retailer forecast its annual profit to be slightly higher than market consensus.

AJ Bell gained 2.9%, after the investment platform reported a 20% rise in its third-quarter assets under administration for its Platform business.

The investment banking and brokerage sector hit its highest levels in more than four years and was trading 1.8% firmer.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)