June 22 (Reuters) - Currys PLC:
* CURRYS PLC FRASERS GROUP PLC - HOLDING(S) IN COMPANY
* FRASERS DISCLOSES 9.4% STAKE IN CURRYS AS AT JUNE 20 VERSUS PRIOR STAKE OF 8.89% - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04:49:36 2023-06-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|703.75 GBX
|+0.11%
|+2.85%
|-0.92%
|10:30am
|Frasers Discloses 9.4% Stake In Currys As At June 20-Filing
|RE
|Jun. 21
|THG backs profit outlook as Moulding gives up golden share
|AN
June 22 (Reuters) - Currys PLC:
* CURRYS PLC FRASERS GROUP PLC - HOLDING(S) IN COMPANY
* FRASERS DISCLOSES 9.4% STAKE IN CURRYS AS AT JUNE 20 VERSUS PRIOR STAKE OF 8.89% - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|703.25 GBX
|+0.04%
|+2.70%
|3 963 M $
|54.93 GBX
|+1.15%
|+4.62%
|761 M $
|
Frasers Discloses 9.4% Stake In Currys As At June 20-Filing
RE
|RE
|
THG backs profit outlook as Moulding gives up golden share
AN
|AN
|
FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% Dragged by Oil, Mining Stocks
DJ
|DJ
|
Stocks lower with eyes on UK inflation numbers
AN
|AN
|
European, UK Banks With Strong Valuation Support Provide Opportunity
DJ
|DJ
|
UK Gilt Yields Stay High as Investors Lose Confidence in UK
DJ
|DJ
|
Frasers Group Makes Strategic Investments in Boohoo, Currys
MT
|MT
|
FTSE 100 treads water ahead of UK inflation, BoE
AN
|AN
|
Frasers says boohoo, Currys stake buys part of growth strategy
AN
|AN
|
Mike Ashley's Frasers says Currys and Boohoo stakes are 'supportive' holdings
RE
|RE
|
IamFire notes WeShop six-figure fundraise as site's retail ties grow
AN
|AN
|
Frasers shopping spree goes on as buys boohoo, Currys stakes
AN
|AN
|
China weighs on UK investor sentiment
|
Miners drag London stocks lower at open
RE
|RE
|
Shares firm and sterling continues to ride high
AN
|AN
|
FTSE 100 Rises After Gains on Wall Street
DJ
|DJ
|
Mears says profit to exceed expectations
AN
|AN
|
Frasers ups stake in AO World to 21% from 19%
AN
|AN
|
Europe mixed after ECB hike and hawkish Fed
AN
|AN
|
European equities downbeat ahead of ECB decision
AN
|AN
|
Frasers ups stake in Asos for fourth time in month, to 10.6%
AN
|AN
|
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% as Investors Eye Fed, ECB Rate Decisions
DJ
|DJ
|
Stocks climb before Fed but oil prices suffer
AN
|AN
|
UK Wage Growth Will Keep Interest Rates High
DJ
|DJ
|
Stocks firm as expected Fed pause still in doubt
AN
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.06%
|3 963 M $
|+0.84%
|1 675 M $
|-39.31%
|1 003 M $
|+3.33%
|546 M $
|-0.97%
|449 M $
|-7.70%
|276 M $
|-6.71%
|236 M $
|-47.93%
|185 M $
|-5.66%
|182 M $
|-20.83%
|147 M $