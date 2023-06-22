Frasers Group Plc is the British No. 1 in distributing sport items. The group provides sportswear for men, women and children (jackets, pants, fleece, vests, shorts, underwear, shirts, etc.), shoes, accessories (caps, sunglasses, belts, gloves, backpacks, sleeping bags, lanterns, etc.) and equipment (baseball bats, balls, rackets, golf clubs, etc.). As of 24/04/2022, the group operated a network of 1,552 outlets worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (77.3%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (4.7%) and Asia (0.9%).

Sector Other Specialty Retailers