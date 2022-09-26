Frasers : Exec Share Scheme Rules - 2022 AGM Proposed Changes

Display version
FRASERS GROUP PLC
FRASERS EXECUTIVE SHARE SCHEME
Adopted by the Board of the Company on 28 September 2021
Approved by shareholders of the Company in General Meeting on 29 September 2021 Showing changes for approval by shareholders of the Company in General Meeting on 19 October 2022
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
Rule
|
|
Page
|
1.
|
DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION .................................................................................
|
3
|
2.
|
ELIGIBILITY................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
3.
|
GRANT OF AWARDS...................................................................................................................
|
5
|
4.
|
LIMITS...........................................................................................................................................
|
7
|
5.
|
VESTING OF AWARDS ...............................................................................................................
|
9
|
6.
|
CONSEQUENCES OF VESTING FOR CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS .................
|
12
|
7.
|
EXERCISE OF CONDITIONAL SHARE OPTIONS .............................................................
|
12
|
8.
|
CASH ALTERNATIVE...............................................................................................................
|
13
|
9.
|
ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS....................................................................................................
|
15
|
10.
|
MALUS AND CLAWBACK .......................................................................................................
|
15
|
11.
|
LAPSE OF AWARDS ..................................................................................................................
|
18
|
12.
|
LEAVERS .................................................................................................................................
|
18
|
13.
|
CORPORATE EVENTS .............................................................................................................
|
19
|
14.
|
ALTERATIONS...........................................................................................................................
|
21
|
15.
|
MISCELLANEOUS ....................................................................................................................
|
22
|
SCHEDULE - SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE CONDITION AND ADJUSTED PBT
|
|
|
CONDITION................................................................................................................................
|
25
1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION
1.1 In the Scheme, unless the context otherwise requires:
"Adjusted PBT Condition" means the Performance Condition relating to Adjusted PBT set out in the Schedule;
"Adoption Date" means the date on which the Scheme is approved by shareholders of the Company and adopted by a resolution of the Board;
"Announcement Date" means the date on which the Company announces its results for a financial year of the Company;
"Award" means a Conditional Share Award or a Conditional Share Option;
"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of the Board or a duly authorised person;
"Clawback" means the reduction of elements of an individual's compensation and/or the obligation to repay amounts to a Group Company by an individual in accordance with Rule 10 (Malus and Clawback) in such manner and for such amounts as the Committee determines to be appropriate;
"Committee" means the remuneration committee of the Board or, on and after the occurrence of a corporate event described in Rule 13 (Corporate events) or liquidation or the entering into of administration or similar protection from creditors, the remuneration committee of the Board as constituted immediately before such event occurs;
"Company" means Frasers Group plc (incorporated in England and Wales under company number 06035106);
"Conditional Share Award" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Scheme which is designated as a conditional share award by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations);
"Conditional Share Option" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Scheme which is designated as a conditional share option by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations);
"Control" means control within the meaning of section 719 of ITEPA;
"Dealing Restriction" means any restriction on the dealing in Shares, whether direct or indirect, pursuant to any law, regulation, code or enactment in England and Wales and/or the jurisdiction in which a Participant is resident, or any share dealing code of the Company;
"Eligible Employee" means any person who is an employee (including an executive director) of a Group Company, but excluding Mike Ashley;
"Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted;
"Group" means the Company and its Subsidiaries from time to time and the expression "Group Company" shall be construed accordingly;
"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003;
"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any successor thereto;
3
"Malus" means the reduction or forfeiture of an Award prior to its Vesting in accordance with Rule 10 (Malus and Clawback) in such manner and for such amounts as the Committee determines to be appropriate;
"Market Value" means in relation to a Share on any day:
-
if and so long as the Shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, the average of the mid-market closing prices of a Share (as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List) for the five preceding dealing days (or such shorter period of dealing days as the Committee determines);
-
if the price for Shares is not so listed, such value of a Share as the Committee reasonably determines in accordance with Part VIII of the Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992;
"Option Price" means the amount, if any, determined under Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations) as payable per Share on the exercise of a Conditional Share Option, provided that the Committee may reduce or waive this Option Price on or prior to the exercise of the Conditional Share Option (provided always that the Option Price per Share shall not be set at or reduced below the nominal value of a Share, or waived, in respect of any Award which is to be or may be satisfied by the issue of new Shares other than in accordance with Rule 9.2);
"Participant" means a person who holds, or has held, an Award (including, where appropriate, their personal representatives);
"Performance Conditions" means any performance measures and the related performance targets selected by the Committee for the determination of Vesting of an Award (and, for the avoidance of doubt, including the Share Price Performance Condition);and Adjusted PBT Condition);
"Performance Period" means the period of four years beginning on 7th October 2021 and subject to adjustment under Rule 14.6 (Adjustment to the Performance Period);
"Pre-ClawbackVesting Amount" means in the case of an Award, the sum arrived at by taking the lower of the value of the Vested Shares subject to an Award on:
-
the date of Vesting in the case of a Conditional Share Award and the date of exercise in the case of a Conditional Share Option;
-
the sale of such Shares (if any) with all Shares held by the Participant (whether or not acquired by them under the Scheme) allocated on a "first in first out" basis; or
-
if the Shares resulting from the Vesting of the Award are still held, the date of operation of Clawback; and
deducting tax or social security actually incurred on such Vesting, exercise and/or sale except to the extent that the Committee may require an individual to take reasonable steps to recover such tax and/or social security in which case the amount reasonably expected to be recovered will be added back;
"Rule" means a rule of the Scheme;
"Scheme" means the Frasers Executive Share Scheme as amended from time to time;
"Shares" means fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company;
"Share Price Performance Condition" means the performance conditionPerformance Condition relating to
4
share pricesset out in the Schedule;
"Share Price Target" means the target price of a Share that must be reached in order to satisfy the Share Price Performance Condition, being either £12 or £15 as specified by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations);). However, from the 19 October 2022 Annual General Meeting, the Share Price Target for all Awards made in 2021 and thereafter has been extended to £15 from £12;
"Subsidiary" means a body corporate which is a subsidiary (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006);
"Tax Liability" means any amount of tax or social security contributions for which a Participant would or may be liable and for which any Group Company (including any former Group Company) would or may be obliged to (or would or may suffer a disadvantage if it were not to) account to any relevant authority;
"Vest" means the date on which the Shares in respect of an Award are eligible to be released to or acquired by the Participant in accordance with the provisions of this Scheme (and "Vesting", "Vested" and "Unvested" shall be construed accordingly); and
"Vested Shares" means those Shares in respect of which an Award Vests.
-
Any reference in this Scheme to any enactment includes a reference to that enactment as from time to time modified, extended or re-enacted.
-
Where the context admits, a reference to the singular includes the plural and a reference to the male includes the female.
-
Expressions in italics, headings and any footnotes are for guidance only and do not form part of the Scheme.
-
Where any Award has been granted such that parts of the Award are subject to different Performance Conditions and/or are otherwise subject to different provisions as to Vesting, references in these Rules to the Award shall, where the context so requires, be a reference to a relevant part of the Award.
-
ELIGIBILITY
An individual is eligible to be granted an Award only if they are an Eligible Employee.
For the avoidance of doubt only an Eligible Employee may be granted an Award and in no circumstances may a person providing consultancy services to a Group Company be granted an Award.
An Eligible Employee may only be granted a single Award under the Scheme.
-
GRANT OF AWARDS
3.1 Terms of grant
Subject to Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations), Rule 3.5 (Timing of grant) and Rule 4 (Limits), the Committee may resolve to grant an Award:
-
on the terms set out in the Scheme;
-
subject to the Share Price Performance Condition and the Adjusted PBT Condition; and
-
subject to such additional terms as the Committee may specify in accordance with Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations)
5
