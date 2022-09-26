Frasers : Exec Share Scheme Rules - 2022 AGM Proposed Changes

Approved by shareholders of the Company in General Meeting on 29 September 2021 Showing changes for approval by shareholders of the Company in General Meeting on 19 October 2022

Adopted by the Board of the Company on 28 September 2021

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1.1 In the Scheme, unless the context otherwise requires:

"Adjusted PBT Condition" means the Performance Condition relating to Adjusted PBT set out in the Schedule;

"Adoption Date" means the date on which the Scheme is approved by shareholders of the Company and adopted by a resolution of the Board;

"Announcement Date" means the date on which the Company announces its results for a financial year of the Company;

"Award" means a Conditional Share Award or a Conditional Share Option;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of the Board or a duly authorised person;

"Clawback" means the reduction of elements of an individual's compensation and/or the obligation to repay amounts to a Group Company by an individual in accordance with Rule 10 (Malus and Clawback) in such manner and for such amounts as the Committee determines to be appropriate;

"Committee" means the remuneration committee of the Board or, on and after the occurrence of a corporate event described in Rule 13 (Corporate events) or liquidation or the entering into of administration or similar protection from creditors, the remuneration committee of the Board as constituted immediately before such event occurs;

"Company" means Frasers Group plc (incorporated in England and Wales under company number 06035106);

"Conditional Share Award" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Scheme which is designated as a conditional share award by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations);

"Conditional Share Option" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Scheme which is designated as a conditional share option by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations);

"Control" means control within the meaning of section 719 of ITEPA;

"Dealing Restriction" means any restriction on the dealing in Shares, whether direct or indirect, pursuant to any law, regulation, code or enactment in England and Wales and/or the jurisdiction in which a Participant is resident, or any share dealing code of the Company;

"Eligible Employee" means any person who is an employee (including an executive director) of a Group Company, but excluding Mike Ashley;

"Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted;

"Group" means the Company and its Subsidiaries from time to time and the expression "Group Company" shall be construed accordingly;

"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003;

"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any successor thereto;

