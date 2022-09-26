Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Frasers Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRAS   GB00B1QH8P22

FRASERS GROUP PLC

(FRAS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
720.00 GBX   -2.83%
12:41pFrasers : Form of Proxy
PU
12:41pFrasers : Exec Share Scheme Rules - 2022 AGM Proposed Changes
PU
12:31pFrasers : Annual Report and Accounts 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Frasers : Form of Proxy

09/26/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attendance Card

Please bring this card with you to the Meeting and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation.

The Chair of Frasers Group plc invites you to attend the

Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the

Auditorium, Unit D, Brook Park East, Shirebrook,

NG20 8RY on 19 October 2022 at 9.00 am.

Shareholder Reference Number

Please detach this portion before posting this proxy form.

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 October 2022

Cast your Proxy online...It's fast, easy and secure! www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN shown opposite and agree to certain terms and conditions.

Control Number: 918091

SRN:

PIN:

View the Annual Report online: www.frasers.group

Register at www.investorcentre.co.uk - elect for electronic communications & manage your shareholding online!

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:

Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 17 October 2022 at 9.00 am.

Explanatory Notes:

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chair, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).
  2. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 4030 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
  3. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
  4. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement ReallyReallyReallyReallyLongWord reallyLongword andmore

to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.

  1. To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via a designated voting platform, any such messages must be received by the issuer's agent prior to the specified deadline within the relevant system. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the relevant designated voting platform) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent via a designated voting platform in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
  2. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 4030 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre service.
  3. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
  4. The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.

179869_214661_RUN_ONS/000001/000001/SG625//i

Poll Card To be completed only at the AGM if a Poll is called.

Signature

In the case of a Corporation, a letter of representation will be required (in accordance with S323 of the Companies Act 2006) unless this has already been lodged at registration.

Vote

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against Withheld

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for 2021-22.

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

3.

That David Daly be re-elected as a Director.

4.

That David Brayshaw be re-elected as a Director.

5.

That Richard Bottomley be re-elected as a Director.

6.

That Cally Price be re-elected as a Director.

7.

That Nicola Frampton be re-elected as a Director.

8.

That Chris Wootton be re-elected as a Director.

9.

That Michael Murray be elected as a Director.

10.

To re-appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as the Company's auditors.

11.

That the Directors be authorised to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

12.

To grant authority for the Directors to allot shares.

13. To grant additional authority for the Directors to allot shares in connection with a rights issue.

Special Resolutions

14. To authorise the directors specific power to disapply pre-emption rights.

  1. To authorise the directors specific power to disapply pre-emption rights.
    Ordinary Resolution
  2. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.

Special Resolution

17. To reduce the notice period of all general meetings other than the Annual General Meeting.

Ordinary Resolutions

18. To make political donations.

19. To amend the rules of the Executive Share Scheme.

Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chair.

Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chair. Do not insert your own name(s).

*

I/We hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Frasers Group plc to be held in the Auditorium, Unit D, Brook Park East, Shirebrook, NG20 8RY on 19 October 2022 at 9.00 am, and at any adjourned meeting.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X

Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.

inside the box as shown in this example.

Vote

Vote

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against Withheld

For

Against Withheld

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for 2021-22.

11.

That the Directors be authorised to determine the

remuneration of the auditors.

2.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

12.

To grant authority for the Directors to allot shares.

3.

That David Daly be re-elected as a Director.

13.

To grant additional authority for the Directors to allot

shares in connection with a rights issue.

Special Resolutions

4.

That David Brayshaw be re-elected as a Director.

14.

To authorise the directors specific power to disapply pre-

emption rights.

5.

That Richard Bottomley be re-elected as a Director.

15.

To authorise the directors specific power to disapply pre-

emption rights.

Ordinary Resolution

6.

That Cally Price be re-elected as a Director.

16.

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.

Special Resolution

7.

That Nicola Frampton be re-elected as a Director.

17.

To reduce the notice period of all general meetings other

than the Annual General Meeting.

Ordinary Resolutions

8.

That Chris Wootton be re-elected as a Director.

18.

To make political donations.

9.

That Michael Murray be elected as a Director.

19.

To amend the rules of the Executive Share Scheme.

10. To re-appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as the Company's auditors.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature

Date

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

H 1 0 4 6

1 9

S D P

Disclaimer

Frasers Group plc published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 16:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FRASERS GROUP PLC
12:41pFrasers : Form of Proxy
PU
12:41pFrasers : Exec Share Scheme Rules - 2022 AGM Proposed Changes
PU
12:31pFrasers : Annual Report and Accounts 2022
PU
02:25aFrasers Group Initiates MySale Buyout As Stake Approaches 49%
MT
09/21ASHLEY'S OFF Retail boss heads for a quieter life (we'll believe it when we see it, Mik..
AQ
09/21Is ashley the winner in this long-term high street rivalry?
AQ
09/20FTSE Closes Down 0.6% Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
DJ
09/20Factbox-Outspoken British billionaire Mike Ashley
RE
09/20Businesses See Almost 50% Chance of Global Recession
DJ
09/20Singapore Stocks Return to Green; Top Glove Shares Slip 2% on Turning to Loss in Fiscal..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRASERS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 281 M 4 680 M 4 680 M
Net income 2022 240 M 263 M 263 M
Net Debt 2022 481 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 409 M 3 727 M 3 727 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart FRASERS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Frasers Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 741,00 GBX
Average target price 783,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
David Al-Mudallal Chief Operating Officer
David Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS GROUP PLC-3.89%3 727
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-9.16%8 273
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-34.08%1 870
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-25.68%1 370
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-30.26%435
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-28.56%328