Frasers : Form of Proxy

Attendance Card

Please bring this card with you to the Meeting and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation.

The Chair of Frasers Group plc invites you to attend the

Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the

Auditorium, Unit D, Brook Park East, Shirebrook,

NG20 8RY on 19 October 2022 at 9.00 am.

Shareholder Reference Number

Please detach this portion before posting this proxy form.

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 October 2022