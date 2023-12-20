Dec 20 (Reuters) -
* ASOS PLC FRASERS GROUP PLC - HOLDING(S) IN COMPANY
* FRASERS GROUP DISCLOSES 17.9% STAKE IN ASOS AS AT DEC. 15 VERSUS PRIOR STAKE OF 18.3% - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|938.5 GBX
|+1.02%
|+1.90%
|+32.18%
|05:38pm
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|938.75 GBX
|+1.05%
|+1.74%
|5 162 M $
|423.7 GBX
|-0.31%
|+9.24%
|645 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+31.97%
|5 162 M $
|+22.27%
|11 929 M $
|+46.31%
|2 358 M $
|+0.77%
|527 M $
|-28.16%
|344 M $
|-0.95%
|301 M $
|-6.56%
|233 M $
|-51.91%
|167 M $
|-74.59%
|162 M $
|-25.37%
|142 M $