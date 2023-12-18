(Alliance News) - Frasers Group PLC is in talks to buy Matchesfashion, a luxury clothing retailer, from its private equity owner since 2017, Apax Partners, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Citing "City sources", Sky said Frasers is among a small group of bidders that submitted offers early last week. Frasers would likely pay in excess of GBP50 million for Matchesfashion, whose business has struggled, according to Sky, citing an "insider".

Sky said fellow London-listed retailer Next PLC also is said to have expressed an interest in buying Matchesfashion.

https://news.sky.com/story/retail-tycoon-ashley-plots-cut-price-swoop-on-matchesfashion-13031499

