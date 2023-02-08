Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Frasers Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRAS   GB00B1QH8P22

FRASERS GROUP PLC

(FRAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:43:26 2023-02-08 am EST
801.50 GBX   +2.10%
04:10aFrasers acquires five fashion brands from JD Sports, halts one deal
AN
03:10aFrasers Group Closes Purchase of Five Fashion Brands from JD Sports
MT
02:56aBarratt posts growth but reservations down in January
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Frasers acquires five fashion brands from JD Sports, halts one deal

02/08/2023 | 04:10am EST
(Alliance News) - Frasers Group PLC and JD Sports Fashion PLC on Wednesday said Frasers completed the acquisition of five premium fashion brands from JD Sports, while it will no longer buy the Rascal Clothing brand.

Frasers is the Shirebrook, England-based owner of the Sports Direct, Frasers and Flannels retail chains, while JD Sports is a Lancashire, England-based sportswear retailer.

The five fashion brands are Cricket, Tessuti, Scotts. Giulio and Choice, while the acquisition of the Rascal Clothing brand will no longer proceed.

JD Sports said this was because one of its founders exercised a pre-emption right agreed as part of the JD Sports' acquisition of Rascal in February 2019. The divestment of Rascal completed on Monday.

Both Frasers and JD Sports said a further announcement will be made on completing the acquisition for Topgrade Sportswear, which includes Get The Label, in "due course".

The terms of the five completed acquisitions remained as set out on December 16, when the two companies agreed a GBP47.5 million deal for Frasers to acquire 15 brands from JD Sports.

Shares in Frasers were up 2.2% to 802.50 pence each in London on Wednesday morning, while JD Sports shares were up 2.4% to 183.75p each.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRASERS GROUP PLC 2.17% 802 Delayed Quote.10.56%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 3.29% 185.25 Delayed Quote.42.25%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.73% 622 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
Analyst Recommendations on FRASERS GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 5 327 M 6 397 M 6 397 M
Net income 2023 487 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2023 555 M 667 M 667 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,61x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 3 612 M 4 337 M 4 337 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart FRASERS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Frasers Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 785,00 GBX
Average target price 869,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
David Al-Mudallal Chief Operating Officer
David Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS GROUP PLC10.56%4 337
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.11.66%11 204
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED13.54%1 907
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-4.07%1 605
KMD BRANDS LIMITED1.94%471
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.2.44%363