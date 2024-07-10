Frasers Group PLC - Shirebrook, England-based owner of House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels retail chains - Says it recently increased its investment in Hugo Boss. Now holds 8.0% of Hugo Boss's total share capital and a 13.8% share of common stock via the sale of put options. Frasers says after taking into account the net premium it will receive, its maximum exposure in connection with its interest in Hugo Boss is around EUR490 million.

Current stock price: 836.50 pence

12-month change: up 20%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

