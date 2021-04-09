Frasers : UK retailer Frasers says lockdown charge could exceed 200 million sterling
04/09/2021 | 02:21am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers will book a non-cash charge, which could be in excess of 200 million pounds ($274 million), in its 2020-21 results to account for impairment of its assets during the latest COVID-19 lockdown, it said on Friday.
Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, previously forecast a charge of potentially in excess of 100 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7294 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alex Richardson)