Frasers shopping spree goes on as buys boohoo, Currys stakes

(Alliance News) - Frasers Group PLC continued its streak of buying up shares in UK retail outfits, with a regulatory filing showing it has taken up a position in online fashion firm boohoo group PLC.

Frasers, which owns, House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels retail chains, has a stake of 5.0% in boohoo.

The announcement on Tuesday came hours after a filing showed Frasers has built an 8.9% stake in London-based electronics and electrical goods retailer Currys PLC.

Filings on Monday showed Frasers built a 4.3% stake in Currys last week Thursday. It increased it to 8.9% on Monday.

On Friday, online electricals retailer AO World PLC said Frasers increased its stake to 21% from 19%. Frasers last week Monday had just bought the 19% stake.

On Thursday, London-based online fashion retailer Asos PLC said Frasers increased its stake to 10.6% from 9.9%.

Frasers shares were 0.4% higher at 715.00 pence each on Tuesday morning in London, boohoo shares were 1.8% lower at 34.29p each and Currys shares rose 1.4% to 53.70p.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

