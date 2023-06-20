Advanced search
    FRAS   GB00B1QH8P22

FRASERS GROUP PLC

(FRAS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:27:16 2023-06-20 am EDT
714.25 GBX   +0.32%
05:00aFrasers shopping spree goes on as buys boohoo, Currys stakes
AN
04:10aChina weighs on UK investor sentiment
MS
03:25aMiners drag London stocks lower at open
RE
Frasers shopping spree goes on as buys boohoo, Currys stakes

06/20/2023 | 05:00am EDT
(Alliance News) - Frasers Group PLC continued its streak of buying up shares in UK retail outfits, with a regulatory filing showing it has taken up a position in online fashion firm boohoo group PLC.

Frasers, which owns, House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels retail chains, has a stake of 5.0% in boohoo.

The announcement on Tuesday came hours after a filing showed Frasers has built an 8.9% stake in London-based electronics and electrical goods retailer Currys PLC.

Filings on Monday showed Frasers built a 4.3% stake in Currys last week Thursday. It increased it to 8.9% on Monday.

On Friday, online electricals retailer AO World PLC said Frasers increased its stake to 21% from 19%. Frasers last week Monday had just bought the 19% stake.

On Thursday, London-based online fashion retailer Asos PLC said Frasers increased its stake to 10.6% from 9.9%.

Frasers shares were 0.4% higher at 715.00 pence each on Tuesday morning in London, boohoo shares were 1.8% lower at 34.29p each and Currys shares rose 1.4% to 53.70p.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AO WORLD PLC 0.55% 85.163 Delayed Quote.62.88%
ASOS PLC -5.26% 389.5899 Delayed Quote.-19.45%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -0.89% 34.75 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
CURRYS PLC 1.79% 53.9 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
FRASERS GROUP PLC 0.35% 714.5 Delayed Quote.0.28%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 319 M 6 807 M 6 807 M
Net income 2023 487 M 623 M 623 M
Net Debt 2023 563 M 721 M 721 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,48x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 3 154 M 4 036 M 4 036 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 20,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
David Al-Mudallal Chief Operating Officer
David Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS GROUP PLC0.28%4 036
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.12.31%11 650
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED4.58%1 733
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-37.88%1 027
KMD BRANDS LIMITED0.00%455
ASAHI CO., LTD.-6.41%236
