  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Frasers Group plc
  News
  Summary
    FRAS   GB00B1QH8P22

FRASERS GROUP PLC

(FRAS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hedge fund Odey sells stake in Ryanair, IAG -Mail on Sunday

08/07/2021 | 08:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca

(Reuters) - UK-based hedge fund Odey Asset Management has sold its stakes in airline firms Ryanair Holdings Plc and International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Hedge fund manager James Hanbury sold his holding in British Airways-owner IAG, Mail on Sunday reported https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-9871965/Odey-Asset-Management-dumps-stakes-Ryanair-BA-owner-IAG.html?mrn_rm=rta, citing a presentation seen by the newspaper.

The recent development comes after the hedge fund took a short position for cinema chain AMC Entertainment, according to a report in the Financial Times https://www.ft.com/content/45f1578f-dcd0-4194-bc32-1a49e3b5b5f1.

Airlines, cinemas and other hospitality chains have been particularly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the fast-spreading Delta variant further disrupting the sector.

Britain has double vaccinated a higher proportion of its population against COVID-19 than most other countries, but the government has prevented travel to many destinations by imposing rules that the travel industry says are hobbling the economy.

Odey, IAG and Ryanair were not immediately available to Reuters request for comment late Saturday.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRASERS GROUP PLC -4.32% 587 Delayed Quote.30.04%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -2.56% 173.44 Delayed Quote.8.54%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.20% 16.81 Real-time Quote.3.41%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 607 M 5 004 M 5 004 M
Net income 2021 28,5 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net Debt 2021 71,5 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 912 M 4 038 M 4 039 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart FRASERS GROUP PLC
Frasers Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRASERS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 587,00 GBX
Average target price 497,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael James Wallace Ashley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Nicola Frampton Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Bottomley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS GROUP PLC30.04%4 038
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.91.34%9 601
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.1.54%781
KATHMANDU HOLDINGS LIMITED7.03%681
XXL ASA-3.06%514
ASAHI CO., LTD.-19.58%309