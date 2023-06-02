Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Frasers Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRAS   GB00B1QH8P22

FRASERS GROUP PLC

(FRAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:27:35 2023-06-02 am EDT
700.75 GBX   +2.45%
06:19aMike Ashley's Frasers to lay off up to 200 workers to streamline business
RE
05/25Unilever South Asia president sells more shares
AN
05/24Frasers's Ashley buys spread bet after put options exercise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mike Ashley's Frasers to lay off up to 200 workers to streamline business

06/02/2023 | 06:19am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group is set to lay off up to 200 employees, as the British retailer looks to streamline its business after making a string of acquisitions in recent years.

"We are reviewing our team structures to identify efficiencies and streamline processes, and we have entered a consultation period with colleagues affected by these changes," a spokesperson for the company, which was previously called Sports Direct, said in an e-mail.

The job cuts were first reported by the Sun last week.

Ashley - who once owned the Newcastle United football club - no longer heads Frasers but holds a roughly 70% stake in the company, which owns brands including House of Fraser, Flannels, USC and Jack Wills.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRASERS GROUP PLC 2.56% 701.5 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
WILLS INC. 0.51% 595 Delayed Quote.-14.08%
Analyst Recommendations on FRASERS GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 5 327 M 6 671 M 6 671 M
Net income 2023 487 M 610 M 610 M
Net Debt 2023 555 M 695 M 695 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,38x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 3 076 M 3 852 M 3 852 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart FRASERS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Frasers Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 684,00 GBX
Average target price 875,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
David Al-Mudallal Chief Operating Officer
David Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS GROUP PLC-3.66%3 852
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.4.94%10 885
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED6.26%1 688
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-34.42%1 084
KMD BRANDS LIMITED8.74%483
ASAHI CO., LTD.-9.40%234
