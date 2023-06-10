Advanced search
Odey offloads stake in UK Retailer AO - Sky News
RE
06/02US telecom companies say not in talks with Amazon for wireless services
RE
06/02Frasers Group Plans Workforce Reduction to Simplify Business
MT
Odey offloads stake in UK Retailer AO - Sky News

06/10/2023 | 06:07am EDT
June 10 (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management has sold its 19% stake in UK-based retailer AO World Plc to Frasers Group, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Frasers Group bought the stake for 75 million pounds ($94.27 million), the report said.

Odey Asset Management, AO and Frasers Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

On Friday, asset managers Schroders Plc and Canada Life moved to cut back their dealings with Odey Asset Management, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by its founder, Crispin Odey, that were published by the Financial Times and Tortoise Media a day earlier.

He denies all wrongdoing and has no known criminal conviction.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that the British hedge fund's prime brokers, including Goldman Sachs JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, were reviewing their relationships with Odey over the allegations.

Odey Asset Management told investors in a letter dated June 8, which was seen by Reuters, that it "does not recognise the picture of the firm that has been painted" by the allegations. ($1 = 0.7956 pounds) (Reporting by Jose Joseph and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AO WORLD PLC 1.02% 69.55 Delayed Quote.33.75%
FRASERS GROUP PLC -0.65% 684.5 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.20% 141.01 Delayed Quote.4.94%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.12% 86.21 Delayed Quote.1.52%
SCHRODERS PLC -0.48% 458.9 Delayed Quote.5.25%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.16% 336.02 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 319 M 6 691 M 6 691 M
Net income 2023 487 M 613 M 613 M
Net Debt 2023 563 M 708 M 708 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,16x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 3 067 M 3 858 M 3 858 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart FRASERS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Frasers Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 684,50 GBX
Average target price 820,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
David Al-Mudallal Chief Operating Officer
David Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS GROUP PLC-3.59%3 858
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.12.83%11 703
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED3.64%1 690
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-39.71%996
KMD BRANDS LIMITED4.85%471
ASAHI CO., LTD.-7.07%239
