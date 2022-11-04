Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Frasers Group plc
  News
  Summary
    FRAS   GB00B1QH8P22

FRASERS GROUP PLC

(FRAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:09 2022-11-04 am EDT
668.50 GBX   +3.48%
10:44aRetailer Frasers ups interest in designer Hugo Boss to 34% from 33%
AN
09:06aFrasers Group's Hugo Boss Shareholding Valued at $985 Million
MT
08:57aMike Ashley's Frasers raises Hugo Boss exposure to up to $980 million
RE
Retailer Frasers ups interest in designer Hugo Boss to 34% from 33%

11/04/2022 | 10:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - Frasers Group PLC has increased its interest in German fashion designer Hugo Boss AG by 1.5 percentage points, according to a company statement on Friday.

The FTSE-100 Derbyshire-based department store operator has a 30% interest via put options that it has sold, up from 28.5% as of October 24, while still owning 4.3% of the shares of Hugo Boss. This gives a 34.3% interest, up from 32.8% previously.

The company said after taking into account the premium it will receive for the put options, its maximum aggregate exposure its interest in Hugo Boss is around EUR1.0 billion.

On October 24, the SportsDirect owner said its maximum exposure for the interest in Hugo Boss was EUR960 million, up from EUR900 million in June. Back then, it held a 4.9% stake via shares and a further 26% via options.

Earlier in October, Frasers also bought a 5.1% stake in FTSE 250-listed online retailer Asos PLC. That would make Frasers the sixth largest shareholder in Asos, according to data from Morningstar.

Shares were up 2.5% at 662.00 pence on Friday afternoon in London.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 3.71% 628.1115 Delayed Quote.-74.66%
FRASERS GROUP PLC 3.44% 668 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
FTSE 100 2.48% 7369.54 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.59% 18398.03 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
HUGO BOSS AG 5.95% 47.84 Delayed Quote.-15.44%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 2.02% 233.99 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 944 M 5 526 M 5 526 M
Net income 2023 363 M 405 M 405 M
Net Debt 2023 230 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,77x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 972 M 3 322 M 3 322 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 20,9%
Frasers Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRASERS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 646,00 GBX
Average target price 725,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Murray Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
David Al-Mudallal Chief Operating Officer
David Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRASERS GROUP PLC-16.21%3 322
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-2.04%8 922
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-31.60%1 940
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-18.62%1 443
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-29.61%440
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-26.69%336